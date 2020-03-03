2020 Defensive Tackle Rankings

Pachyderm_Wave
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
1. Derrick Brown / Auburn / 6'5", 326
2. Javon Kinlaw / S. Carolina / 6'5", 324
3. Justin Madubuike* / Texas A&M / 6'3", 293
4. James Lynch* / Baylor / 6'4", 289
5. Jordan Elliott* / Missouri / 6'4", 302
6. Davon Hamilton / Ohio St. / 6'4", 320
7. McTelvin Agim / Arkansas / 6'3", 309
8. Leki Fotu / Utah / 6'5", 330
9. Larrell Murchison / N.C. State / 6'2", 297
10. Ross Blacklock* / TCU / 6'3", 290
11. Robert Windsor / Penn St. / 6'4", 290
12. Rashad Lawrence / LSU / 6'2", 308
13. Kahlil Davis / Nebraska / 6'1", 308
14. Carlos Davis / Nebraska / 6'2", 313
15. Neville Gallimore / Oklahoma / 6'2", 304
16. Raekwon Davis / Alabama / 6'6", 311
17. Tyler Clark / Georgia / 6'3", 300
18. John Penisini / Utah / 6'1", 318
19. Broderick Washington / Texas Tech / 6'2", 305
20. Benito Jones / Ole Miss / 6'1", 316
21. Darrion Daniels / Nebraska / 6'3", 311
22. Doug Costin / Miami (OH) / 6'2", 295
23. Malcolm Roach / Texas / 6'2", 297
24. Calvin Taylor Jr. / Kentucky / 6'8", 300
25. Raequan Williams / Michigan St. / 6'4", 308
26. Trevon McSwain / Duke / 6'6", 292
27. Auzoyah Alufohai / W. Georgia / 6'4", 327
28. Josiah Coatney / Ole Miss / 6'3", 308
29. Robert Landers / Ohio St. / 6'1", 285
30. Garrett Marino / UAB / 6'1", 282
31. Amir Watts / Pittsburgh / 6'2", 295
32. Ray Lima / Iowa St. / 6'3", 316
33. Bravvion Roy / Baylor / 6'1", 332
34. David Moa / Boise St. / 6'3", 290
35. Mike Panasiuk / Michigan St. / 6'3", 300
36. Breiden Fehoko / LSU / 6'3", 301
37. Benning Potoa'e / Washington / 6'3", 293
2. Javon Kinlaw / S. Carolina / 6'5", 324
3. Justin Madubuike* / Texas A&M / 6'3", 293
4. James Lynch* / Baylor / 6'4", 289
5. Jordan Elliott* / Missouri / 6'4", 302
6. Davon Hamilton / Ohio St. / 6'4", 320
7. McTelvin Agim / Arkansas / 6'3", 309
8. Leki Fotu / Utah / 6'5", 330
9. Larrell Murchison / N.C. State / 6'2", 297
10. Ross Blacklock* / TCU / 6'3", 290
11. Robert Windsor / Penn St. / 6'4", 290
12. Rashad Lawrence / LSU / 6'2", 308
13. Kahlil Davis / Nebraska / 6'1", 308
14. Carlos Davis / Nebraska / 6'2", 313
15. Neville Gallimore / Oklahoma / 6'2", 304
16. Raekwon Davis / Alabama / 6'6", 311
17. Tyler Clark / Georgia / 6'3", 300
18. John Penisini / Utah / 6'1", 318
19. Broderick Washington / Texas Tech / 6'2", 305
20. Benito Jones / Ole Miss / 6'1", 316
21. Darrion Daniels / Nebraska / 6'3", 311
22. Doug Costin / Miami (OH) / 6'2", 295
23. Malcolm Roach / Texas / 6'2", 297
24. Calvin Taylor Jr. / Kentucky / 6'8", 300
25. Raequan Williams / Michigan St. / 6'4", 308
26. Trevon McSwain / Duke / 6'6", 292
27. Auzoyah Alufohai / W. Georgia / 6'4", 327
28. Josiah Coatney / Ole Miss / 6'3", 308
29. Robert Landers / Ohio St. / 6'1", 285
30. Garrett Marino / UAB / 6'1", 282
31. Amir Watts / Pittsburgh / 6'2", 295
32. Ray Lima / Iowa St. / 6'3", 316
33. Bravvion Roy / Baylor / 6'1", 332
34. David Moa / Boise St. / 6'3", 290
35. Mike Panasiuk / Michigan St. / 6'3", 300
36. Breiden Fehoko / LSU / 6'3", 301
37. Benning Potoa'e / Washington / 6'3", 293