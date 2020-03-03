2020 Defensive Tackle Rankings

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
1. Derrick Brown / Auburn / 6'5", 326

2. Javon Kinlaw / S. Carolina / 6'5", 324

3. Justin Madubuike* / Texas A&M / 6'3", 293

4. James Lynch* / Baylor / 6'4", 289

5. Jordan Elliott* / Missouri / 6'4", 302

6. Davon Hamilton / Ohio St. / 6'4", 320

7. McTelvin Agim / Arkansas / 6'3", 309

8. Leki Fotu / Utah / 6'5", 330

9. Larrell Murchison / N.C. State / 6'2", 297

10. Ross Blacklock* / TCU / 6'3", 290

11. Robert Windsor / Penn St. / 6'4", 290

12. Rashad Lawrence / LSU / 6'2", 308

13. Kahlil Davis / Nebraska / 6'1", 308

14. Carlos Davis / Nebraska / 6'2", 313

15. Neville Gallimore / Oklahoma / 6'2", 304

16. Raekwon Davis / Alabama / 6'6", 311

17. Tyler Clark / Georgia / 6'3", 300

18. John Penisini / Utah / 6'1", 318

19. Broderick Washington / Texas Tech / 6'2", 305

20. Benito Jones / Ole Miss / 6'1", 316

21. Darrion Daniels / Nebraska / 6'3", 311

22. Doug Costin / Miami (OH) / 6'2", 295

23. Malcolm Roach / Texas / 6'2", 297

24. Calvin Taylor Jr. / Kentucky / 6'8", 300

25. Raequan Williams / Michigan St. / 6'4", 308

26. Trevon McSwain / Duke / 6'6", 292

27. Auzoyah Alufohai / W. Georgia / 6'4", 327

28. Josiah Coatney / Ole Miss / 6'3", 308

29. Robert Landers / Ohio St. / 6'1", 285

30. Garrett Marino / UAB / 6'1", 282

31. Amir Watts / Pittsburgh / 6'2", 295

32. Ray Lima / Iowa St. / 6'3", 316

33. Bravvion Roy / Baylor / 6'1", 332

34. David Moa / Boise St. / 6'3", 290

35. Mike Panasiuk / Michigan St. / 6'3", 300

36. Breiden Fehoko / LSU / 6'3", 301

37. Benning Potoa'e / Washington / 6'3", 293
 
