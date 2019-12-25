2020 Miami Dolphins Mock Draft

Dolfan40 said:
Hello my name is Danny age 26 of Germany.

This is mock what you guyd think.


Merry Christmas
As for filling needs, seems fine. But if the draft were today, I would not take Tua with 1a unless he's been able to demonstrate good health before the draft (combine, or a workout for us) and our medical staff clear him. Why? Given the nature of Tua's injury, it's too risky to take him with such an important pick. We have a lot of holes to fill. Imagine what we can get with that pick if we trade down? Probably another 1st for 2021 and a different and worthy QB to develop in 2020, and more.
 
Dolfan40 said:
Hello my name is Danny age 26 of Germany.

This is mock what you guyd think.


Merry Christmas
I think it belongs in the draft forum...one, and two...it's not bad at all considering that all drafts with Tua rely on him being healthy. I don't thin the UCLA CB will be there in the 6th round...then again, I thought Gerald Willis should have been a steal in the 3rd round. Here he is on our practice squad.
 
Once again, as much as we need to fix the O line, drafting a bunch of them doesn't always work, specially for us. I've said this before but for those who don't know, the ONLY time we've ever hit on more than one oline guy in one draft was 1990 when we drafted Webb and Simms.

Since then we've never hit on ANY oline guy that we drafted after the first round. That's 30 years ago that we hit on two but we got people wanting us to draft 4 or 5 oline guys and for the record, I like those players mention on that mock but I like to be realistic so I don't expect us to draft more than one or two Oline guys, specially early.
 
Any word on if Kenyan Drakes pick became a 5th? I know it was conditional but I've never been able to find the conditions and it goes from a late 6th (basically 7th) to an early 5th (almost a 4th). That's a huge difference in a starter vs special teamer on this squad
 
Danny said:
Once again, as much as we need to fix the O line, drafting a bunch of them doesn't always work, specially for us. I've said this before but for those who don't know, the ONLY time we've ever hit on more than one oline guy in one draft was 1990 when we drafted Webb and Simms.

Since then we've never hit on ANY oline guy that we drafted after the first round. That's 30 years ago that we hit on two but we got people wanting us to draft 4 or 5 oline guys and for the record, I like those players mention on that mock but I like to be realistic so I don't expect us to draft more than one or two Oline guys, specially early.
Then we need to focus on proven free agent lineman. We also never hit on more than 1 because only usually have 1 first round pick. This year we have 3. If we could hit on 2 olineman and sign 2 free agents this team's offense could change dramatically.
 
Danny said:
Once again, as much as we need to fix the O line, drafting a bunch of them doesn't always work, specially for us. I've said this before but for those who don't know, the ONLY time we've ever hit on more than one oline guy in one draft was 1990 when we drafted Webb and Simms.

Since then we've never hit on ANY oline guy that we drafted after the first round. That's 30 years ago that we hit on two but we got people wanting us to draft 4 or 5 oline guys and for the record, I like those players mention on that mock but I like to be realistic so I don't expect us to draft more than one or two Oline guys, specially early.
We've also never hot on a QB in the past 20 years...so do we not draft one because we haven't?
 
