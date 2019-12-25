2020 Miami Dolphins Mock Draft

Once again, as much as we need to fix the O line, drafting a bunch of them doesn't always work, specially for us. I've said this before but for those who don't know, the ONLY time we've ever hit on more than one oline guy in one draft was 1990 when we drafted Webb and Simms.



Since then we've never hit on ANY oline guy that we drafted after the first round. That's 30 years ago that we hit on two but we got people wanting us to draft 4 or 5 oline guys and for the record, I like those players mention on that mock but I like to be realistic so I don't expect us to draft more than one or two Oline guys, specially early.