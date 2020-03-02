2020 Runningback Rankings

Pachyderm_Wave
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
1. D'Andre Swift* / Georgia / 5'8", 212
2. Jonathan Taylor* / Wisconsin / 5'10", 226
3. J.K. Dobbins* / Ohio St. / 5'9", 209
4. Cam Akers* / Florida St. / 5'10", 217
5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire* / LSU / 5'7", 207
6. Joshua Kelley / UCLA / 5'11", 212
7. A.J. Dillon* / Boston College / 6'0", 247
8. Rico Dowdle / S. Carolina / 5'11", 213
9. James Robinson / Illinois St. / 5'9", 219
10. Lamichael Perine / Florida / 5'11", 216
11. Ke'Shawn Vaughn / Vanderbilt / 5'9", 214
12. Darrynton Evans* / Appalachian St. / 5'10", 203
13. Darius Anderson / TCU / 5'10", 208
14. Zack Moss / Utah / 5'9", 223
15. DeeJay Dallas* / Miami / 5'10", 217
16. Eno Benjamin* / Arizona St. / 5'9", 207
17. Artavis Pierce / Oregon St. / 5'10", 198
18. Raymond Calais / UL-Lafayette / 5'8", 188
19. Reggie Corbin / Illinois / 5'8", 199
20. Anthony McFarland** / Maryland / 5'8", 208
21. Patrick Taylor / Memphis / 6'1", 217
22. Tony Jones* / Notre Dame / 5'10", 220
23. Sewo Olonilua / TCU / 6'3", 232
24. Rodney Smith / Minnesota / 5'11", 210
25. Shannon Brooks / Minnesota / 6'0", 215
26. JaMycal Hasty / Baylor / 5'8", 205
27. LeVonte Bellamy / W. Michigan / 5'9", 192
28. Michael Warren* / Cincinnati / 5'9", 226
29. Tavien Feaster / S. Carolina / 5'11", 221
30. Marvin Kinsey / Colorado St. / 6'1", 206
31. Brian Herrien / Georgia / 5'11", 209
32. Jason Huntley / New Mexico St. / 5'8", 182
33. Gerold Bright / Utah St. / 5'10", 190
34. Cameron Scarlett / Stanford / 6'0", 219
35. Salvon Ahmed* / Washington / 5'11", 197
36. J.J. Taylor* / Arizona / 5'5", 185
37. Scottie Phillips / Ole Miss / 5'8", 209
38. Benny Lemay / Charlotte / 5'8", 221
39. Corey Dauphine / Tulane / 6'0", 200
40. Darius Bradwell / Tulane / 6'1", 230
41. Ke'Mon Freeman / SMU / 5'11", 225
42. Xavier Jones / SMU / 5'11", 208
