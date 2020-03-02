2020 Runningback Rankings

Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
1. D'Andre Swift* / Georgia / 5'8", 212

2. Jonathan Taylor* / Wisconsin / 5'10", 226

3. J.K. Dobbins* / Ohio St. / 5'9", 209

4. Cam Akers* / Florida St. / 5'10", 217

5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire* / LSU / 5'7", 207

6. Joshua Kelley / UCLA / 5'11", 212

7. A.J. Dillon* / Boston College / 6'0", 247

8. Rico Dowdle / S. Carolina / 5'11", 213

9. James Robinson / Illinois St. / 5'9", 219

10. Lamichael Perine / Florida / 5'11", 216

11. Ke'Shawn Vaughn / Vanderbilt / 5'9", 214

12. Darrynton Evans* / Appalachian St. / 5'10", 203

13. Darius Anderson / TCU / 5'10", 208

14. Zack Moss / Utah / 5'9", 223

15. DeeJay Dallas* / Miami / 5'10", 217

16. Eno Benjamin* / Arizona St. / 5'9", 207

17. Artavis Pierce / Oregon St. / 5'10", 198

18. Raymond Calais / UL-Lafayette / 5'8", 188

19. Reggie Corbin / Illinois / 5'8", 199

20. Anthony McFarland** / Maryland / 5'8", 208

21. Patrick Taylor / Memphis / 6'1", 217

22. Tony Jones* / Notre Dame / 5'10", 220

23. Sewo Olonilua / TCU / 6'3", 232

24. Rodney Smith / Minnesota / 5'11", 210

25. Shannon Brooks / Minnesota / 6'0", 215

26. JaMycal Hasty / Baylor / 5'8", 205

27. LeVonte Bellamy / W. Michigan / 5'9", 192

28. Michael Warren* / Cincinnati / 5'9", 226

29. Tavien Feaster / S. Carolina / 5'11", 221

30. Marvin Kinsey / Colorado St. / 6'1", 206

31. Brian Herrien / Georgia / 5'11", 209

32. Jason Huntley / New Mexico St. / 5'8", 182

33. Gerold Bright / Utah St. / 5'10", 190

34. Cameron Scarlett / Stanford / 6'0", 219

35. Salvon Ahmed* / Washington / 5'11", 197

36. J.J. Taylor* / Arizona / 5'5", 185

37. Scottie Phillips / Ole Miss / 5'8", 209

38. Benny Lemay / Charlotte / 5'8", 221

39. Corey Dauphine / Tulane / 6'0", 200

40. Darius Bradwell / Tulane / 6'1", 230

41. Ke'Mon Freeman / SMU / 5'11", 225

42. Xavier Jones / SMU / 5'11", 208
 
