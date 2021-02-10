2021 Composite Rankings (Offense)

-There's still a smattering of pro days to get through that could facilitate some slight movement-







[Quarterback]



1st Round Grades



1. Trevor Lawrence* / Clemson / 6'6", 220



2. Justin Fields* / Ohio St. / 6'3", 228



3. Zach Wilson* / BYU / 6'3', 210





Day 2 Grades



4. Davis Mills* / Stanford / 6'4", 225



5. Trey Lance** / N. Dakota St. / 6'3", 224



6. Mac Jones* / Alabama / 6'3", 217





Day 3 Grades



7. Kyle Trask / Florida / 6'5", 240



8. Brady White / Memphis / 6'3", 210



9. Kellen Mond / Texas A&M / 6'2", 205





UDFA



10. Collin Hill / S. Carolina / 6'4", 222



11. Shane Buechele / SMU / 6'1", 207



12. Jaime Newman / Georgia / 6'3", 235



13. Feleipe Franks / Arkansas / 6'6", 234



14. Ian Book / Notre Dame / 6'0", 210



15. Peyton Ramsey / Northwestern / 6'2", 220



16. Sam Ehlinger / Texas / 6'1", 222













As much as I believe in Mac10, I think it's important to project him in a bad situation in the NFL and think about what he'd look like in it compared to some of the underclassman ranked above him. He's not going to have the luxuries he had in Tuscaloosa when he gets to the NFL in terms of both surrounding talent and scheming/playcalling that he had under Sarkisian. I'm pulling for him and I hope he lands in a terrific situation. He's better than a lot of people think, and in every facet. He got a lot of deserved hype for being by far the best QB in Mobile, but as you can see from my rankings - I believe a lot of that was simply due to how poor the rest of his competition really were as next level prospects.



Davis Mills is the kid that I'm not going to be surprised if he ended up the best quarterback from this class. Or at least one of the top two. He's had an incomplete college career and hasn't played much football, but what little he has put on film has been spectacular in my opinion - especially considering the situation he was in. Has all the physical tools he needs to take off at the next level. 5 star recruit and the top rated pro style quarterback coming out of high school for a reason. Keep an eye on where this kid goes and what happens.



Trevor Lawrence has so much big game experience and is so wonderfully talented, but he has warts. He's more accurate throwing on the move than he is standing in the pocket. He'll need to learn how to give himself up in the NFL when he scrambles instead of taking a lot of those unnecessary hits too. If you need a quarterback at the top of this draft, he's the kid you have to take.



If it weren't for Collin Hill's gingerbread knees and advanced age he'd rank as a day 3 prospect. He can flat spin the football and I know guys like CKparrothead have also liked him for a long time.









I'll sticky this thread and continue to add the rest of my composite offensive positional grades in the future.