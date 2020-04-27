2021 (Way-too-early) NFL Draft discussion

2021 is going to be EVEN MORE exciting than this year!

We will have Tua with a year under his belt. All the talk will center around continuing our rebuild around him. We will have less holes to plug (hopefully,) and we'll probably be prioritizing skill positions.

And the best part? We will have TWO 1st and 2nd rounders! We will be loaded once again.

What players are you going to be watching closely this year? Who do you want? Who do you think the Dolphins will have our their radar?

Random thoughts of mine:

*Travis Etienne will probably be the best RB? Any others worth talking about?

*Where do Justyn Ross / Devonta Smith rank among the WR class this year?

*This draft seems to be loaded with OL again....Little, Humphrey, Leatherwood, among many others. I'd love any of them because we still have work to do.

**Is there ANY chance we would look at Patrick Surtain II?

Love to hear any thoughts from you guys about who you'd like us to take, or think our FO is watching this year.
 
How awesome is it going to be that we will have 2 1st rounders, and 2 2nd rounders next year?

2021 is going to be EVEN MORE exciting than this year! We will have Tua with a year under his belt (whether he played or not,) and ready to take the reigns. We will have less holes to plug (hopefully,) and we'll probably be prioritizing critical skill positions.

What players are you going to be watching closely this year? Who do you want? Who do you think the Dolphins will have our their radar?

*I will be watching Patrick Surtain II ...god I wish we didn't make the moves we did this offseason...the chances of us landing him are probably low?

*Travis Etienne will probably be the best RB? Any others worth talking about?

*Where do Justyn Ross / Devonta Smith rank among the WR class this year? They seem to be the best of the prospects next year.

*This draft seems to be loaded with OL again....Little, Humphrey, Leatherwood, among many others. I'd love any of them because we still have work to do.

Love to hear any thoughts from you guys, because I don't tend to watch the college game much unless its to watch players we covet.
-Derek Stingley Jr. DB LSU

-Greg Rousseau DE UM

-Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State

-Micah Parsons LB Penn State

-Brevin Jordan TE UM

-Ja'marr Chase WR LSU

Just a short list of my favorites so far. Will continue to grow and evolve as we get the CFB season underway.
 
Stingley Jr is not eligible for the 2021 draft. He will only be a Sophomore during the 2020 season and therefore the first draft he will be eligible for is the 2022 draft.

He will likely be one of the first players drafted in 2022 but hopefully the Dolphins will not be drafting high enough to select him. Because if the Dolphins are drafting high enough to get Stingley Jr in 2022, that would mean the rebuild has failed.
 
The WE, TE, OT and LB groups all look strong. There are several OG's that could push for 1st round consideration and the RB's also look stocked.

Miami has several WR's under contract for the next 2 - 3 yrs, who could make drafting a 1st round type a non priority or secondary? If the new kids along the OL don't pan out, OL could again become high priority? That is a concern.

I could see a DE and LB in the 1st round. Especially if Miami is picking high once again.

On the surface I'd expect a concentrated effort to bolster the skill positions on offense. Ya gotta get Tua more tools.
 
