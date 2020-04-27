2021 (Way-too-early) NFL Draft discussion

HawaiiPhin31
Rookie
- Joined
- May 12, 2019
- Messages
- 82
- Reaction score
- 79
- Age
- 33
- Location
- Tallahassee, Florida
2021 is going to be EVEN MORE exciting than this year!
We will have Tua with a year under his belt. All the talk will center around continuing our rebuild around him. We will have less holes to plug (hopefully,) and we'll probably be prioritizing skill positions.
And the best part? We will have TWO 1st and 2nd rounders! We will be loaded once again.
What players are you going to be watching closely this year? Who do you want? Who do you think the Dolphins will have our their radar?
Random thoughts of mine:
*Travis Etienne will probably be the best RB? Any others worth talking about?
*Where do Justyn Ross / Devonta Smith rank among the WR class this year?
*This draft seems to be loaded with OL again....Little, Humphrey, Leatherwood, among many others. I'd love any of them because we still have work to do.
**Is there ANY chance we would look at Patrick Surtain II?
Love to hear any thoughts from you guys about who you'd like us to take, or think our FO is watching this year.
We will have Tua with a year under his belt. All the talk will center around continuing our rebuild around him. We will have less holes to plug (hopefully,) and we'll probably be prioritizing skill positions.
And the best part? We will have TWO 1st and 2nd rounders! We will be loaded once again.
What players are you going to be watching closely this year? Who do you want? Who do you think the Dolphins will have our their radar?
Random thoughts of mine:
*Travis Etienne will probably be the best RB? Any others worth talking about?
*Where do Justyn Ross / Devonta Smith rank among the WR class this year?
*This draft seems to be loaded with OL again....Little, Humphrey, Leatherwood, among many others. I'd love any of them because we still have work to do.
**Is there ANY chance we would look at Patrick Surtain II?
Love to hear any thoughts from you guys about who you'd like us to take, or think our FO is watching this year.
Last edited: