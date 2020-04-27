2021 (Way-too-early) NFL Draft discussion

How awesome is it going to be that we will have 2 1st rounders, and 2 2nd rounders next year?



2021 is going to be EVEN MORE exciting than this year! We will have Tua with a year under his belt (whether he played or not,) and ready to take the reigns. We will have less holes to plug (hopefully,) and we'll probably be prioritizing critical skill positions.



What players are you going to be watching closely this year? Who do you want? Who do you think the Dolphins will have our their radar?



*I will be watching Patrick Surtain II ...god I wish we didn't make the moves we did this offseason...the chances of us landing him are probably low?



*Travis Etienne will probably be the best RB? Any others worth talking about?



*Where do Justyn Ross / Devonta Smith rank among the WR class this year? They seem to be the best of the prospects next year.



*This draft seems to be loaded with OL again....Little, Humphrey, Leatherwood, among many others. I'd love any of them because we still have work to do.



Love to hear any thoughts from you guys, because I don't tend to watch the college game much unless its to watch players we covet.