2022 Cap Space

Don't want to get too far ahead of things, but Miami predicted to be 4th in the NFL next offseason with almost $60 million in cap space!! Great job by Grier setting us up for this.
 
Gesicki, Baker, and Fuller are three projected starters this coming season who will all be free agents in 2022 if the Dolphin don’t resign them before the end of the season. If they choose to not resign these players, they will have to either sign free agents next year to replace them or hope they can replace them with players on the roster now or future draft picks in the 2022 draft.
 
I think Gesicki and Baker could be in-season resignings if they perform to expectations. I think Baker has struggled at times to be a complete LB. wish he was better vs the run. But I think he plays his role well as a blitz and cover guy. I wonder what he expect for a contract
 
Thanks for that. Props to Greir
 
