2022 NFL Draft Thread

dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
13,451
Reaction score
22,855
Location
New Jersey
The 2022 NFL Official Finheaven Draft Thread. Let's post Draft related news, rumors and opinions here.

Nfl Draft Emoji GIF by SportsManias
 
The Gov

The Gov

Give Me A Harrumph!
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
1,879
Reaction score
8,226
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
Travis34 said:
I'd like to see Hutchinson get drafted by the Lions. Born in Michigan, went to Michigan, play for Michigan NFL team

Has to be a dream come true for him
Click to expand...
Yeah that would be cool for him and I actually do predict he will go there.
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,432
Reaction score
8,552
Location
Philly
Travis34 said:
I'd like to see Hutchinson get drafted by the Lions. Born in Michigan, went to Michigan, play for Michigan NFL team

Has to be a dream come true for him
Click to expand...
Counter point: having grown up watching the Lions it would be a dream to play for any other franchise that is less cursed.
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Why so serious?
Club Member
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
12,393
Reaction score
5,493
Location
Salt Lake Valley
Travis34 said:
I'd like to see Hutchinson get drafted by the Lions. Born in Michigan, went to Michigan, play for Michigan NFL team

Has to be a dream come true for him
Click to expand...

Michigan has an NFL team? Would that be the Chippewas or wherever Wildeyes is coaching?
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Why so serious?
Club Member
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
12,393
Reaction score
5,493
Location
Salt Lake Valley
dolfan91 said:
Apparently the Jets are looking at OT's and might trade or release Beckton.
Click to expand...

Jest are going to jest...... Twice!

www.northjersey.com

NFL Draft 2022: NY Giants GM Joe Schoen carries the weight of a franchise on his shoulders

It's the responsibility of the job and Giants general manager Joe Schoen is ready for the challenge. The rebuilding starts again at the NFL Draft.
www.northjersey.com

The Giants are tied with the Jets for the worst record in the NFL at 22-59.
Click to expand...

This is, I believe, over the last 5 yrs.
 
