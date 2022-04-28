2022 NFL Draft Thread

dolfan91
The 2022 NFL Official Finheaven Draft Thread. Let's post Draft related news, rumors and opinions here.
Yeah that would be cool for him and I actually do predict he will go there.I'd like to see Hutchinson get drafted by the Lions. Born in Michigan, went to Michigan, play for Michigan NFL team
Has to be a dream come true for him
Apparently the Jets are looking at OT's and might trade or release Beckton.
The Giants are tied with the Jets for the worst record in the NFL at 22-59.