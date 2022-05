2023 Quarterback (Underclassman)

In my opinion the kid to keep an eye on here is Anthony Richardson.



About as close to a Cam Newton level talent as you’re going to see other than Cam Newton. He is missing absolutely nothing in terms of physical talent, and the NFL is going to be high on him no matter what. He’s what they’re looking for.



Just keep an eye on him and see how he develops this season. If he has the type of season I think he’s going to have under Billy Napier, and if his performance in the spring was any indication - he’ll be in the mix to go #1 overall in the 2023 draft.