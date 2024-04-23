 2024 Mock Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2024 Mock Draft

Hey, Fellow Dolphins Fans! I’ve been avoiding all football news after the 2023 collapse of our favorite team. I felt that if it wasn’t for the plethora of injuries our Dolphins team would have gone far in the playoffs. Anyway, below is my one and only Mock Draft. I know certain players might not be there when the Dolphins are on the clock but I tried my best to make this as realistic as I could, trying to predict which players would/should be there in each round. Forgive me if I’m off on a few players. Lol Please tell me what you think.

2024 NFL MOCK DRAFT

  • Round 1, Selection 21 (21) - #1 DL Byron Murphy II OR #2 EDGE Jared Verse (Trade Back if these two players are not there)
  • Round 2, Selection 23 (55) - #1 EDGE Marshawn Kneeland OR #2 WR Roman Wilson (Unless Chop Robinson or Chris Braswell fall to 55)
  • Round 5, Selection 23 (158) - G Zak Zinter
  • Round 6, Selection 8 (184) - T Javon Foster
  • Round 6, Selection 22 (198) - T Walter Rouse
  • Round 7, Selection 21 (241) - TE Trey Knox
 
Ray R said:
Why who else would we be interested in? - LOL
The other players that would’ve been available when he made his selections so we can judge his mock.

Starting a thread to throw 6 (more like 8) names out there seems lazy.
 
I am fairly confident that Murphy is not going to be our pick. I genuinely don’t think DT is a need given all the players we signed. I understand the BPA philosophy, but you can pretty much guarantee another player of equivalent talent and impact will also be available at 21. I have nothing against him as a prospect, but undersized DTs generally don’t transition to the NFL in a single season. He could easily end up rotational depth as a rookie, and I don’t think we can afford to use our picks on depth.
 
It seems like a nice enough wish list.. most probably won't be available at those picks.

Feel free to read through this thread for draft discussions and player backgrounds imo

The All-Purpose Draft thread....

We are now 21 days (and a little over 13 hours) away from being on the clock. Free agency appears to have come to a standstill and the discussions will turn to most of us refer to as our favorite time of year: The NFL Draft. Everyone who knows me, at this point, knows how much I live for this...
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
