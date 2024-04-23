2024 Mock Draft

PhinsFreak
Hey, Fellow Dolphins Fans! I’ve been avoiding all football news after the 2023 collapse of our favorite team. I felt that if it wasn’t for the plethora of injuries our Dolphins team would have gone far in the playoffs. Anyway, below is my one and only Mock Draft. I know certain players might not be there when the Dolphins are on the clock but I tried my best to make this as realistic as I could, trying to predict which players would/should be there in each round. Forgive me if I’m off on a few players. Lol Please tell me what you think.
2024 NFL MOCK DRAFT
- Round 1, Selection 21 (21) - #1 DL Byron Murphy II OR #2 EDGE Jared Verse (Trade Back if these two players are not there)
- Round 2, Selection 23 (55) - #1 EDGE Marshawn Kneeland OR #2 WR Roman Wilson (Unless Chop Robinson or Chris Braswell fall to 55)
- Round 5, Selection 23 (158) - G Zak Zinter
- Round 6, Selection 8 (184) - T Javon Foster
- Round 6, Selection 22 (198) - T Walter Rouse
- Round 7, Selection 21 (241) - TE Trey Knox