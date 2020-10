Again, props to our geezer OC. We struggled to get to 19 PPG under Gase and Philbin. And last year.



What’s changed? Not the mediocre QB (who he has playing well) and our RBs are no better, if not worse.



That’s what a real OC who knows how to exploit matchups can do. Still need more talent on that O but Gailey is the reason we are winning TOP and converting 3rd downs at 45% - 15-16 points higher than under prior OCs.



Go Gailey Go!