3 Deepest units, 3 units still under construction

I disagree with the WR part as being a weakness or "under construction". I know this is based off of a small sample size and it's just my opinion but Preston William's is the real deal. If I'm right that gives us two legit starters, and plenty of depth at the #3 spot with Ford, Wilson, Hurns, etc. I found it funny that they labeled the interior offensive line as deep simply because there were 6 players for 3 positions but labeled the WR's as a weakness considering how many guys are on the roster right now at that spot.