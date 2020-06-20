3 Deepest units, 3 units still under construction

Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
1,562
Reaction score
3,126
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Three units still 'under construction' for the Miami Dolphins roster

In 2019, the Miami Dolphins roster was considered paper thin — and seemingly every week brought a new injury that exposed a new weakness to the team and forced the Dolphins to play a street free ag…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

The three deepest units on the Miami Dolphins' 2020 roster

In 2019, the Miami Dolphins roster was considered paper thin — and seemingly every week brought a new injury that exposed a new weakness to the team and forced the Dolphins to play a street free ag…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

What do you all think? I think its pretty fair/accurate. I listen to a lot of this guys pod casts, one of the better ones out there.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
35,069
Reaction score
43,297
Location
Kissimmee,FL
I'd say pretty fair at this point. Can't wait for things to get going and have some football back.
 
outlawd2u

outlawd2u

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 5, 2004
Messages
5,249
Reaction score
1,275
I disagree with the WR part as being a weakness or "under construction". I know this is based off of a small sample size and it's just my opinion but Preston William's is the real deal. If I'm right that gives us two legit starters, and plenty of depth at the #3 spot with Ford, Wilson, Hurns, etc. I found it funny that they labeled the interior offensive line as deep simply because there were 6 players for 3 positions but labeled the WR's as a weakness considering how many guys are on the roster right now at that spot.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
5,612
Reaction score
9,467
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
outlawd2u said:
I disagree with the WR part as being a weakness or "under construction". I know this is based off of a small sample size and it's just my opinion but Preston William's is the real deal. If I'm right that gives us two legit starters, and plenty of depth at the #3 spot with Ford, Wilson, Hurns, etc. I found it funny that they labeled the interior offensive line as deep simply because there were 6 players for 3 positions but labeled the WR's as a weakness considering how many guys are on the roster right now at that spot.
Click to expand...
That was my feeling, as well.

The article says 'most of the room are #3-#4 recievers'. That's true on, probably, 28 other teams too.

The writer does have a legitimate premise, that it is likely that our recieving corps sees new faces, and upgrades going forward.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
7,001
Reaction score
5,522
Finfan83nj said:
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Three units still 'under construction' for the Miami Dolphins roster

In 2019, the Miami Dolphins roster was considered paper thin — and seemingly every week brought a new injury that exposed a new weakness to the team and forced the Dolphins to play a street free ag…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

The three deepest units on the Miami Dolphins' 2020 roster

In 2019, the Miami Dolphins roster was considered paper thin — and seemingly every week brought a new injury that exposed a new weakness to the team and forced the Dolphins to play a street free ag…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

What do you all think? I think its pretty fair/accurate. I listen to a lot of this guys pod casts, one of the better ones out there.
Click to expand...
I'm struggling with "deepest." 'Most talented' units are CB, WR, RB and that's based on what I've seen in previous years. Are all those "deep?" No
Still under construction. Safety, TE, OL. I'm optimistic with Flowers at OG, Karras is capable, but the other 3 spots? Unknown.
 
39wildman

39wildman

Starter
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
4,094
Reaction score
1,102
The main unit is Ol and Dl.. they need work together become unit. I would love see dolphins become like 49ers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom