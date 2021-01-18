3 out of the 6 names are gone

Ya big time bummer, wanted Canada or McDaniels.



Was reading a pretty interesting take as to why it’s better to have an offensive HC.



The way we have it now you have to keep hiring OCs and if he does well in a couple years he’s likely gonna go for a HC position and then ur back starting over again. With an offensive HC you don’t have that problem. The HC and QB can be together for 10/15 years.



Don’t get me wrong I love Flores and think he’s a great HC, but this is going to be a problem every few years for us, especially if our offense is what we all hope it will be.



Hopefully we can develop our coaching staff and keep going in house. That’s one solution.



The other ishaving an ELITE QB, but that’s a even harder. If only a guy like Waston were available for trade.