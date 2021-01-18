 3 out of the 6 names are gone | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

3 out of the 6 names are gone

Mcdaniels was just named oc of the niners. Canada the same with the steelers. elliot staying at clemson
Looks like pep, or internal. Was there any new names?
I think Pep is the leading candidate. really wanted mcdaniel....
 
Ya big time bummer, wanted Canada or McDaniels.

Was reading a pretty interesting take as to why it’s better to have an offensive HC.

The way we have it now you have to keep hiring OCs and if he does well in a couple years he’s likely gonna go for a HC position and then ur back starting over again. With an offensive HC you don’t have that problem. The HC and QB can be together for 10/15 years.

Don’t get me wrong I love Flores and think he’s a great HC, but this is going to be a problem every few years for us, especially if our offense is what we all hope it will be.

Hopefully we can develop our coaching staff and keep going in house. That’s one solution.

The other ishaving an ELITE QB, but that’s a even harder. If only a guy like Waston were available for trade.
 
Flores has shown at least twice that he's willing to promote from within. It wouldn't surprise me one bit to see that happen again. On the other side, to be a young coach, getting hired on could equal advancement opportunities. Imagine Studesville gets the gig, immediately Kolby Smith get promoted. Could be a young coaches "destination" job.
 
Found this interesting because some of the best coaches in the league are defensive gurus. I do think it makes sense that an offensive HC + QB comprise a more important unit than a defensive coach and his defense or defensive unit leader.

I think that it's probably more important for a defensive HC to have an established elite QB than for an offensive HC. In that situation, the QB will most likely call the offense from the huddle while his offensive coordinator relays important info to him. Unfortunately, I don't think that Tua is anywhere near prepared to call the offense, so we really need a good OC. Is Adam Gase available?? /s
 
I’m afraid if you promote from within there will be too many Gailey like carry over concepts.

just something to consider I suppose.
 
I would have no problem with an internal promotion. In fact, I prefer it over Pep. I see value in continuity. It's clear that Flores had issues with what O'Shea (play calling) and Gailey (tempo) were doing. I like the idea of having Godsey continue to work with Tua and I think it's likely that Godsey and Flores would be more in agreement. I also like Studdsville. I think it would provide continuity for the OL. While I liked some of the outside candidates, I worried that it would necessitate changes on the OL as the guys we just added are more power guys than zone guys.
 
Just devil's advocate . . . if Flo has planned to hire from within, why the delay. There's a thread interview will start this? week. 3 big names are off the list. Just announce the interview/hire and get it done.
 
yes I want somebody who has never had anything to do with Gailey. We need to purge our team of that cancerous ”offense.”
 
From the start I thought uncle Fester would get the gig but I don't blame them for talking to different candidates first.
 
purge it of all those speed cut route concepts too and skill set

speed cut is fine as long as you can do other things our guys can’t.

I see Ahmed and gaskins as zone fits as well as a Najee harris if we were to add him.

zone fits in Jackson karras and Hunt too if kicked inside.
 
Imo we need someone with experience. We had a TE coach grooming Tua last yr. maybe someone that didn’t cut it as a HC but got the job because of what he did as a coordinator. Someone like dan Quinn but on offense. I think we need someone proven
 
