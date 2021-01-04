 .343 - This season was a mirage | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

.343 - This season was a mirage

M

mandal24

.343 says it all.

.343 was our strength of victory

Only 4 teams had a lower SOV % then us, and only one of those teams made it to the playoffs- the Bears, and we all know, they're a fraud.

We weren't a good team, we were just good at beating up on bad teams.

Our best win was probably against a regressing Jared Goff.

I thought our best opponent might have been against the Cardinals but they fell apart at the end of the season, finishing 3-5 (with a crazy hailmary to get one of those wins)



Outside of Xavien Howard, what does this team really have that scares opponents?

Gesicki is solid, Parker is as well, albeit not someone you can count on for an entire season.

Our OL was getting smashed by Bills backups.

On defense, We have solid guys with guys like Sieler, Davis Wilkins, KVN, AVG, Rowe, and Baker.

Byron is the most overpaid player in the league. Ogbah fizzled out. - He had 1 sack in his last 6 games.



As for me Brian Flores, I love me some B Flo but his defense is predicated on keeping his DBs on an island, if they can do that, our team shines, and they usually do, but if there's a mental lapse by anyone of those guys, it's a huge play. I think we were one of the top defenses giving up 20+ yards for the season.

Also, although Flo should be applauded for the turnaround he's led, I'll never understand this odd game plan where we start off ultra conservative on offense, and then in the 2nd half, with our backs against the wall, Flo decides to open it up. Can anyone explain that oddity? It's so bizarre.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Beating up on bad teams makes you a good team by the way. We are not the Bears. The Bears had a +2 point differential we were +66. We were among the league leaders in double digit wins.

We didn't have the weapons to be a playoff team, but we were certainly not a "fraud".
 
NBP81

NBP81

Based on point differential SOS, Fins average opponent was 1.2 points worst than league average... In the AFC, Browns, Ravens, Colts and Steelers all had an easier shcedule...
 
Spiff

Spiff

mandal24 said:
343 was our strength of victory

Only 4 teams had a lower SOV % then us, and only one of those teams made it to the playoffs- the Bears, and we all know, they're a fraud.

We weren't a good team, we were just good at beating up on bad teams.
I'm afraid, you're making a valid point.
 
Spiff

Spiff

NBP81 said:
Based on point differential SOS, Fins average opponent was 1.2 points worst than league average... In the AFC, Browns, Ravens, Colts and Steelers all had an easier shcedule...
The Browns and Colts, not the Ravens or the Steelers though.
playoffstatus.com

AFC Strength of Schedule

The Strength of Schedule table presents the winning percentages for each team and three different grouping of its opponents.
playoffstatus.com playoffstatus.com
 
M

mandal24

To be clear, I'm not calling us a fraud. A lot of us, me included, got super excited when this team went on a run, but in hindsight, I now realize, we were beating ****ty teams which inflated our ego
 
andyahs

andyahs

You run with your mirage I'm anxious for next year with more talent.

We were 5-11 last year. Jeez these narratives suck.
 
Y

Yessir

All u have to look at is the fact this team has one single solitary pro bowler. Year 2 of a total tear down rebuild hit u in the face week 17
 
SCLSU Mud Dogs

SCLSU Mud Dogs

Baltimore: 0.401
Cleveland: 0.406
Tennessee: 0.398
Indianapolis: 0.384
Green Bay: 0.387
Chicago: 0.328
New Orleans: 0.406
Tampa Bay: 0.386
Seattle: 0.409

None of these teams had great strengths of victory either...
 
M

mandal24

SCLSU Mud Dogs said:
Baltimore: 0.401
Cleveland: 0.406
Tennessee: 0.398
Indianapolis: 0.384
Green Bay: 0.387
Chicago: 0.328
New Orleans: 0.406
Tampa Bay: 0.386
Seattle: 0.409

None of these teams had great strengths of victory either...
Your numbers are off a bit...

www.espn.com

2020 NFL Playoff Standings | ESPN

Visit ESPN to view the 2020 NFL Standings
www.espn.com www.espn.com

Dolphins had the lowest out of all those teams minus Chicago
 
