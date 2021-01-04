.343 - This season was a mirage

.343 says it all.



.343 was our strength of victory



Only 4 teams had a lower SOV % then us, and only one of those teams made it to the playoffs- the Bears, and we all know, they're a fraud.



We weren't a good team, we were just good at beating up on bad teams.



Our best win was probably against a regressing Jared Goff.



I thought our best opponent might have been against the Cardinals but they fell apart at the end of the season, finishing 3-5 (with a crazy hailmary to get one of those wins)







Outside of Xavien Howard, what does this team really have that scares opponents?



Gesicki is solid, Parker is as well, albeit not someone you can count on for an entire season.



Our OL was getting smashed by Bills backups.



On defense, We have solid guys with guys like Sieler, Davis Wilkins, KVN, AVG, Rowe, and Baker.



Byron is the most overpaid player in the league. Ogbah fizzled out. - He had 1 sack in his last 6 games.







As for me Brian Flores, I love me some B Flo but his defense is predicated on keeping his DBs on an island, if they can do that, our team shines, and they usually do, but if there's a mental lapse by anyone of those guys, it's a huge play. I think we were one of the top defenses giving up 20+ yards for the season.



Also, although Flo should be applauded for the turnaround he's led, I'll never understand this odd game plan where we start off ultra conservative on offense, and then in the 2nd half, with our backs against the wall, Flo decides to open it up. Can anyone explain that oddity? It's so bizarre.