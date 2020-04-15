#5 and X Howard to Lions for #3?

Thoughts on a potential trade:

Would the Lions take Howard, a shutdown CB (with injury issues) and the number 5 pick to let us move up to number 3? Is Howard worth the difference between the 3rd and 5th picks, or would we need to sweeten the deal?

Was Byron Jones brought in for this reason? Paying two superstar CB contracts is tough and Howard has some injury concerns. We could reload at CB in the draft with multiple picks if we wanted. Rookie contracts are nice and cheap these days.

Is this a better trade than giving up draft picks? You can never have enough Corners and I absolutely love the idea of Jones and Howard locking down our secondary. But for the QB of the future, would you accept this trade?
 
I think that’s too much to give up. We at least need a 2nd coming back our way. Hopefully next years first instead
 
I don't love it. I'd rather sit at #5 and pick Tua or Herbert there. Our secondary stands to be one of the best in the NFL as is. I wouldn't jeopardize that prospect.
 
Absolutely not.

X is worth a hell of a lot more to me than a move from 5 to 2.
 
