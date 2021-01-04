 5 Miami Dolphins who may have played their last game in Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

5 Miami Dolphins who may have played their last game in Miami

Manning

Manning

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 7, 2008
Messages
1,065
Reaction score
1,112
Nah I think McCain and Rowe stick. Fitz should probably be on that list
 
F

Finsup4ever

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 19, 2020
Messages
516
Reaction score
593
Age
45
Location
28601
Breida want be back, but I just never understood his situation. He was successful in San Francisco, and performed in very limited touches here. He has good hands and catches the ball well, and caught 9 of 10 targets this year, you would think we could have at least used him some from the slot. I mean, we were starting Mack Hollins as our top receiver for 2 weeks.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
8,512
Reaction score
21,691
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Finsup4ever said:
Breida want be back, but I just never understood his situation. He was successful in San Francisco, and performed in very limited touches here. He has good hands and catches the ball well, and caught 9 of 10 targets this year, you would think we could have at least used him some from the slot. I mean, we were starting Mack Hollins as our top receiver for 2 weeks.
Click to expand...
That would have required creativity from the coaching staff.
 
MIAMIeverything

MIAMIeverything

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 11, 2013
Messages
102
Reaction score
133
Godchaux
Grant
Needham
and Any WR on the team can be gone honestly too many drops, no seperation and the best ability is availability which Parker falls under
 
J

jeffc12

Rookie
Joined
Mar 6, 2008
Messages
117
Reaction score
34
Finsup4ever said:
Breida want be back, but I just never understood his situation. He was successful in San Francisco, and performed in very limited touches here. He has good hands and catches the ball well, and caught 9 of 10 targets this year, you would think we could have at least used him some from the slot. I mean, we were starting Mack Hollins as our top receiver for 2 weeks.
Click to expand...
I agree - I was always wondering why they weren't finding ways to get him the ball in open space - never really happened!
 
dolfaneric12

dolfaneric12

Sucker Free Sunday
Club Member
Joined
May 30, 2010
Messages
605
Reaction score
252
I think Rowe and McCain stay. Grant I think is a real possibility to be let go. I like him but he's too inconsistent and had some bad drops/fumbles.

Ted Karras is another candidate I could see Miami replacing this offseason
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
2,941
Reaction score
4,154
Age
68
Location
Miami
MIAMIeverything said:
Godchaux
Grant
Needham
and Any WR on the team can be gone honestly too many drops, no seperation and the best ability is availability which Parker falls under
Click to expand...
I think Hurns and Wilson will end up on that list but depending on what they do at the WR position in the off season, Wilson could still be a major plus as a slot receiver if he has stayed in great shape after opting out of the season because of COVID.
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
10,138
Reaction score
10,796
Love the idea of this link ... but I'd have said mostly different players. Sure, Breida is gone, but I'd think Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns will not be in the picture moving forward. Wilson was replaced with Bowden, Perry, and Grant to a large degree.

I suspect both McCain and Rowe come back, but I definitely see us drafting at least 1 safety in 2021, with guys like Richard Lecounte, Jevon Holland or Caden Sterns. McCain has leadership and flexibility across all DB spots--and versatility is one of the hallmarks of this defense. Rowe is still worthwhile for covering TE's, but he's less likely to be here next year.

Fedjelem is a special teamer, and sure he might be replaced, but I suspect he'll be back because he's a special teams star and still very inexpensive. Jordan Howard, Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskins ... probably only one of those guys will be here next year (and it will not be Howard ... if he's even still on the team).

More interesting questions might be Shaq Lawson and the other DL. Which ones come back? Which LB gets replaced?
 
TannDaMan17

TannDaMan17

Starter
Joined
Nov 16, 2016
Messages
2,232
Reaction score
1,433
Eric Rowe sucks. Said so before the season because I know how bad he was in Philly and to a slightly lesser extent in NE, I'll admit he did well for a while but then got completely exposed by the end. We need to upgrade on him to take this defense to the next level. I like Bobby but he could get upgraded as well, not as important as upgrading Rowe imo.
 
Last edited:
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
798
Reaction score
961
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
Thank you for sharing. So now I can unsubscribe the site and save myself few minutes.

Mentioned Bobby and Eric were ridiculous.
Not including Fitz was bias.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom