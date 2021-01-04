5 Miami Dolphins who may have played their last game in Miami

Love the idea of this link ... but I'd have said mostly different players. Sure, Breida is gone, but I'd think Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns will not be in the picture moving forward. Wilson was replaced with Bowden, Perry, and Grant to a large degree.



I suspect both McCain and Rowe come back, but I definitely see us drafting at least 1 safety in 2021, with guys like Richard Lecounte, Jevon Holland or Caden Sterns. McCain has leadership and flexibility across all DB spots--and versatility is one of the hallmarks of this defense. Rowe is still worthwhile for covering TE's, but he's less likely to be here next year.



Fedjelem is a special teamer, and sure he might be replaced, but I suspect he'll be back because he's a special teams star and still very inexpensive. Jordan Howard, Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskins ... probably only one of those guys will be here next year (and it will not be Howard ... if he's even still on the team).



More interesting questions might be Shaq Lawson and the other DL. Which ones come back? Which LB gets replaced?