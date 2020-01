The Tua Mafia is gonna kill me, but I'm scared of his injuries. First I didn't believe in Rosen and I got killed. Now I don't believe in Tua's health, and I'm sure I'm gonna get killed again. I went to bat for Fitzmagic being a fun but a little too good of a QB to tank ... right again, and killed for it. I called Fitzmagic definitely the better of the two QB's ... again, killed for it. At this point ... I'm used to the pushback, but whomever we draft to play QB is going to need some transition time, is going to throw some INT's, and is going to struggle to generate offense from time to time.



Personally, since I'm in broken-record mode ... I'll just say what I've said to many times in the past ... if a good deal comes along for the #5 pick, and we don't have the QB we want available ... trade the F down.