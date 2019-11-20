A few reasons why the Tua Injury May be a blessing in disguise!

I wanna preface this by saying I’m a Tua fan and I hope dolphins land him.

1) The injury increases the likelihood he will be available for us. And also decreases the chance of a team baiting us to trade up. If Tua is our guy and medical checks out we can still play hard ball and I seriously doubt a team trades up over us to land him.

2) Time to develop, let him sit for a year learn the offense spend time behind Fitz, learn as much as he can, recover and come back with a slight edge as opposed to starting right away.

3) OLINE. We all know our offensive line is abysmal and needs to be rebuilt. We have cap space and picks to add talent to protect. But one of the most important factors that every good Oline has is continuity. Great offensive lines aren’t built in an offseason these guys need reps together to learn to play as a unit. If we can land a few building block pieces and let them play together before Tua starts it will be beneficial for the young QB.

4) Josh Rosen, we are one of the few teams who already have 2 cheap QBs under contract. Tua sitting a year gives us an extra year to evaluate Josh Rosen with more talent around him. The benefits to this is A) he improves his value and we trade him to recoup a pick. B) he proves he can be a long term reliable back up to Tua. C) he fails but we don’t have to worry about the what ifs and we move on D) he somehow becomes a superstar, and we trade Tua when he’s healthy for a solid haul (extremely unlikely scenario but figured I’d throw it in).