A few reasons why the Tua Injury May be a blessing in disguise!

Swollcolb

I wanna preface this by saying I’m a Tua fan and I hope dolphins land him.
1) The injury increases the likelihood he will be available for us. And also decreases the chance of a team baiting us to trade up. If Tua is our guy and medical checks out we can still play hard ball and I seriously doubt a team trades up over us to land him.
2) Time to develop, let him sit for a year learn the offense spend time behind Fitz, learn as much as he can, recover and come back with a slight edge as opposed to starting right away.
3) OLINE. We all know our offensive line is abysmal and needs to be rebuilt. We have cap space and picks to add talent to protect. But one of the most important factors that every good Oline has is continuity. Great offensive lines aren’t built in an offseason these guys need reps together to learn to play as a unit. If we can land a few building block pieces and let them play together before Tua starts it will be beneficial for the young QB.
4) Josh Rosen, we are one of the few teams who already have 2 cheap QBs under contract. Tua sitting a year gives us an extra year to evaluate Josh Rosen with more talent around him. The benefits to this is A) he improves his value and we trade him to recoup a pick. B) he proves he can be a long term reliable back up to Tua. C) he fails but we don’t have to worry about the what ifs and we move on D) he somehow becomes a superstar, and we trade Tua when he’s healthy for a solid haul (extremely unlikely scenario but figured I’d throw it in).
 
ThePeopleShow13

Even if Tua is medically cleared to play, I feel like 3 significant lower body injuries in 2 years is a major red flag. I don’t think teams who are not contenders would be willing to risk a 1st round pick on him. We have so many holes on the team; I’m not sure the risk is worth the reward when there will be other QBs available.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Even if Tua is medically cleared to play, I feel like 3 significant lower body injuries in 2 years is a major red flag. I don’t think teams who are not contenders would be willing to risk a 1st round pick on him. We have so many holes on the team; I’m not sure the risk is worth the reward when there will be other QBs available.
They aren't significant though. This was the first "significant" injury and it's a freak injury. He had ankle surgery to strengthen the ankle above a normal limit last year and didn't miss a game. Had the same thing done with the other ankle. Those procedures supposedly make it almost impossible to sprain your ankle ever. This latest injury is the only one that's worth monitoring because it was pretty significant and nobody knows the prognosis as complications could arise over the next few months. If that's fine, then he'll gain traction right up towards the top of the draft again.

There are two choices:
1) You go with another QB and hope they fix their flaws
2) You go with Tua and hope he comes back ok if you're under the assumption that 1 doesn't apply.

I'm of the opinion that #2 is less risk as of now. Things could obviously change over the next few months though.
 
Kamelion4291 said:
They aren't significant though. This was the first "significant" injury and it's a freak injury. He had ankle surgery to strengthen the ankle above a normal limit last year and didn't miss a game. Had the same thing done with the other ankle. Those procedures supposedly make it almost impossible to sprain your ankle ever. This latest injury is the only one that's worth monitoring because it was pretty significant and nobody knows the prognosis as complications could arise over the next few months. If that's fine, then he'll gain traction right up towards the top of the draft again.

There are two choices:
1) You go with another QB and hope they fix their flaws
2) You go with Tua and hope he comes back ok if you're under the assumption that 1 doesn't apply.

I'm of the opinion that #2 is less risk as of now. Things could obviously change over the next few months though.
I love that counter argument, and I’m with ya. Is there risks to drafting and injured player of course. But the risk of drafting an inferior player and praying he “develops” is a pretty big risk as well
 
Swollcolb said:
I wanna preface this by saying I’m a Tua fan and I hope dolphins land him.
1) The injury increases the likelihood he will be available for us. And also decreases the chance of a team baiting us to trade up. If Tua is our guy and medical checks out we can still play hard ball and I seriously doubt a team trades up over us to land him.
2) Time to develop, let him sit for a year learn the offense spend time behind Fitz, learn as much as he can, recover and come back with a slight edge as opposed to starting right away.
3) OLINE. We all know our offensive line is abysmal and needs to be rebuilt. We have cap space and picks to add talent to protect. But one of the most important factors that every good Oline has is continuity. Great offensive lines aren’t built in an offseason these guys need reps together to learn to play as a unit. If we can land a few building block pieces and let them play together before Tua starts it will be beneficial for the young QB.
4) Josh Rosen, we are one of the few teams who already have 2 cheap QBs under contract. Tua sitting a year gives us an extra year to evaluate Josh Rosen with more talent around him. The benefits to this is A) he improves his value and we trade him to recoup a pick. B) he proves he can be a long term reliable back up to Tua. C) he fails but we don’t have to worry about the what ifs and we move on D) he somehow becomes a superstar, and we trade Tua when he’s healthy for a solid haul (extremely unlikely scenario but figured I’d throw it in).
Can't say you're wrong, but here's my take. Every NFL team has medical specialists. Not all of equal talent, but they're there. Some time in Feb/Mar, Tua's results will get to each team and a number will likely put him through drills. THAT is what will determine his worth. Until then, too many if's.

I doubt teams will feel they know enough by draft day. If a team is Willing to take a significant risk, he may go high. If not, he'll fall til the risk/reward equals out. I have no idea where that will be.
 
Kamelion4291 said:
They aren't significant though. This was the first "significant" injury and it's a freak injury. He had ankle surgery to strengthen the ankle above a normal limit last year and didn't miss a game. Had the same thing done with the other ankle. Those procedures supposedly make it almost impossible to sprain your ankle ever. This latest injury is the only one that's worth monitoring because it was pretty significant and nobody knows the prognosis as complications could arise over the next few months. If that's fine, then he'll gain traction right up towards the top of the draft again.

There are two choices:
1) You go with another QB and hope they fix their flaws
2) You go with Tua and hope he comes back ok if you're under the assumption that 1 doesn't apply.

I'm of the opinion that #2 is less risk as of now. Things could obviously change over the next few months though.
The surgery he had on both his ankles isn’t something doctors casually do. It is permanent. It makes it so you can’t sprain your ankle the same way. However, there is nothing that stops the wear and tear on your body. Having 2 ankle surgeries and a significant hip injury in less than 2 years is enough to cause concern on how long he will be able to take NFL hits.
 
Especially with the current state of our oline which has an improved in what seems like a decade.He’ll be in a body cast be it 20 or 21 unless we have a drastic change in that department.
 
rvz1020 said:
There is no chance in hell we trade Tua and start Rosen. I've seen enought of Rosen. Chances of that happening is a million to one.
Have you seen Rosen behind a "Respectable" O-Line in Miami or Arizona??? Do you think he had a fair shot to prove himself? What about all the drops? I counted at least 5 perfect throws for TD's that his WR's dropped..
 
BenchFiedler said:
Have you seen Rosen behind a "Respectable" O-Line in Miami or Arizona??? Do you think he had a fair shot to prove himself? What about all the drops? I counted at least 5 perfect throws for TD's that his WR's dropped..
That's a great point, he made some very nice plays and also some bonehead throws that I have seen several QBs make when they are trying to make something happen. I would love to know what the staff thinks of him as I find it hard to believe they have come to a consensus on him with what they saw...strange
 
BenchFiedler said:
Have you seen Rosen behind a "Respectable" O-Line in Miami or Arizona??? Do you think he had a fair shot to prove himself? What about all the drops? I counted at least 5 perfect throws for TD's that his WR's dropped..
Wanna know why Fitz has half the sack rate of Rosen? Rosen won't have a "respectable" Oline unless he's playing for Dallas because he routinely makes Olines look worse. It's been said a billion times, and it's why he got benched, that he takes too long to process the field. What do you think happens because of that? He gets sacked a ton. You act like it's just bad luck that nobody can protect him... From UCLA, to Arizona, to us.
 
