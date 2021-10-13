A great opportunity

Alright, let's huddle around the dwindling flame of hope and optimism and see if it can't catch ablaze once more.This week represents a rare opportunity. In better circumstances im sure the team would look at the London fixture asbut this weekends game will be viewed much differently.Both on a team and individual level, this is huge. The team has a chance to get away from the furnace of local and national media and galvanize themselves in a foreign country. Right now this is a fractured organization, the impact a successful smash and grab job in London can have on rebuilding this organization and getting its season back on track cannot be overstated.On an individual level (and we can guess who im talking about) it's even bigger. This is his best chance yet to display his leadership and be the stabilizing influence this team is crying out for. The one good thing the last three weeks has shown us is perhaps how difficult his job is. The myth that an overweight buffoon like Jacoby Brisett could seemlessly step into the role and give the same output has been dispelled. This team has been exposed on all three phases of the game and Tua now has the chance to take the reigns, as the QB1 should, and let everyone know "i got this".