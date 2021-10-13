 A great opportunity | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A great opportunity

Alright, let's huddle around the dwindling flame of hope and optimism and see if it can't catch ablaze once more.

This week represents a rare opportunity. In better circumstances im sure the team would look at the London fixture as :rolleyes: but this weekends game will be viewed much differently.

Both on a team and individual level, this is huge. The team has a chance to get away from the furnace of local and national media and galvanize themselves in a foreign country. Right now this is a fractured organization, the impact a successful smash and grab job in London can have on rebuilding this organization and getting its season back on track cannot be overstated.

On an individual level (and we can guess who im talking about) it's even bigger. This is his best chance yet to display his leadership and be the stabilizing influence this team is crying out for. The one good thing the last three weeks has shown us is perhaps how difficult his job is. The myth that an overweight buffoon like Jacoby Brisett could seemlessly step into the role and give the same output has been dispelled. This team has been exposed on all three phases of the game and Tua now has the chance to take the reigns, as the QB1 should, and let everyone know "i got this".
 
I agree 100%, a win here could boost team morale, this should be our gimmie game for the season.

With Tua coming back and the Jaguars being winless and the worst team in football the last 2 years, this could be the game to spark Tua's confidence.

On the other hand, a loss could be the final nail in the coffin for this regime. And if Trevor Lawrence shows up Tua, it could be the driving force for what happens before the trade deadline or this off-season.
 
I dont see a win, versus a 0-5 team, with a coach in the hot seat, with a rookie QB, being anything more than expected, from a team that was 10-6 last year.

We have little to gain from this game unless we win 52-0.

If we lose, its mass hysteria, if we win, its "well you better have won"

The Jags have nothing to lose, we have a dump truck full of dumpsters on fire.
 
If we win though won’t you be happy just to see them break streak and try to get on a little winning streak ?
 
It’s like when Philbin’s Dolphins in 2015 went to London, got pounded by the Jets, and Philbin was basically left at the airport and they turned it all over to Campbell. This season has a very similar trajectory.
 
At this point... honestly its gonna take alot more than beating a winless jags team to make me happy.

I'm 50/50 we can even beat Jax
 
And then the players let us all know how they felt about Philbin by blowing out the Titans and Texans back to back in two of the best games we ever played as a franchise. That was fun.
 
