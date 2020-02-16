A Trip Down Memory Lane...

13marino13

13marino13

Howdy partners!
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
21,021
Reaction score
57,818
Location
State Hospital
I stumbled across this on Youtube and watched it. I wanted to post it to show some of our younger posters who were not blessed to see one of the greatest passers of all time and for some of us old-timers to walk down memory lane. It's a shame we never did enough to get this man a ring. Pay attention to how quickly he makes a decision and throws lasers to the receivers. His accuracy is AMAZING and how effortlessly he throws the deep ball. His movement in the pocket and feel for pressure was second to none.
Man, I miss seeing this every weekend and it was actually a little saddening to watch for me. Those of us watching back then took this for granted and we now see how hard it is to reproduce. What a waste of a GREAT QB!


I apologize for the quality some of it's grainy, but I didn't make it.
 
Goin' Deep

Goin' Deep

Trusting the Process
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
4,979
Reaction score
3,568
Location
Boise, ID
I'm always bummed that I never saw Dan play at home. I was fortunate enough to see him play five times throughout his career out West. Dolphins went 3-2 those games. He was so fun to watch! Amazing what he could do with a football and he had the second strongest arm I've ever seen in person. Jeff George is first. I never saw Elway play.
 
Last edited:
13marino13

13marino13

Howdy partners!
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
21,021
Reaction score
57,818
Location
State Hospital
Goin' Deep said:
I'm always bummed that I never saw Dan play at home. I was fortunate enough to see him play six times throughout his career out West. Dolphins went 4-2 those games. He was so fun to watch! Amazing what he could do with a football and he had the second strongest arm I've ever seen in person. Jeff George is first. I never saw Elway play.
Click to expand...
He threw that ball with authority and could zip it into tight spaces that would have been picked by most other QB's throwing the same pass. If you watched the video at all one thing many don't notice is how hard he threw throwing off his back foot when he was pressed to do so.
 
13marino13

13marino13

Howdy partners!
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
21,021
Reaction score
57,818
Location
State Hospital
It also reinforces how much drafting a QB is a crapshoot and it doesn't matter where you take one as long as you do your homework and you believe he is the right guy in your eyes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom