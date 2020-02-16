A Trip Down Memory Lane...

I stumbled across this on Youtube and watched it. I wanted to post it to show some of our younger posters who were not blessed to see one of the greatest passers of all time and for some of us old-timers to walk down memory lane. It's a shame we never did enough to get this man a ring. Pay attention to how quickly he makes a decision and throws lasers to the receivers. His accuracy is AMAZING and how effortlessly he throws the deep ball. His movement in the pocket and feel for pressure was second to none.

Man, I miss seeing this every weekend and it was actually a little saddening to watch for me. Those of us watching back then took this for granted and we now see how hard it is to reproduce. What a waste of a GREAT QB!





I apologize for the quality some of it's grainy, but I didn't make it.