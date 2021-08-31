Adam Gase is back - incredible!

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 16,020
- Reaction score
- 11,415
- Location
- New Jersey
I know this doesn’t belong here. I don’t know where it belongs to be honest but I completely lost my **** when I saw this
HIGH SCHOOL OC!!!
Former Jets Coach Adam Gase Accepts Job As Offensive Coordinator Of Local High School Team
Adam Gase might have just completed the biggest demotion in the history of NFL coaching. The former Jets head coach was fired after last season following a 1-15 record in his second year as the head coach in the big apple. A few months later, and Gase is calling plays for another team, with...
dailysnark.com
HIGH SCHOOL OC!!!