Adam Gase is back - incredible!

royalshank

royalshank

I know this doesn’t belong here. I don’t know where it belongs to be honest but I completely lost my **** when I saw this 😂

dailysnark.com

Former Jets Coach Adam Gase Accepts Job As Offensive Coordinator Of Local High School Team

Adam Gase might have just completed the biggest demotion in the history of NFL coaching. The former Jets head coach was fired after last season following a 1-15 record in his second year as the head coach in the big apple. A few months later, and Gase is calling plays for another team, with...
dailysnark.com

HIGH SCHOOL OC!!!
 
fin415

Club Member
Where no one knows anything about football, so he'll look like a genius
 
WCUPUNK

Club Member
Bet it takes two weeks to figure out his entire playbook is just HB dives and bubble screens.
 
ThePeopleShow13

Club Member
While this is mildly hilarious, it’s not exactly unheard of for guys to want to go back to where they grew up and coach. I have a feeling he will be back in the NFL again in the future making another team regret their life choices.
 
danstilldaman

Super Donator
I dislike Adam gase as much as anybody and it is crazy how far he has fallen within the ranks of coaching oh, but one can't say that is not by his choice that he's only a high school offensive coordinator. You don't by mistake maintain jobs from Nick Saban, Steve Mariucci, Rod Marinelli, Mike Martz, and John Fox by being a complete moron when it comes to your football knowledge. That being said he can eat a dick, but to pretend that he doesn't know football more than most people on average is inaccurate at best.
 
