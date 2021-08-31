Adam Gase is back - incredible!

I dislike Adam gase as much as anybody and it is crazy how far he has fallen within the ranks of coaching oh, but one can't say that is not by his choice that he's only a high school offensive coordinator. You don't by mistake maintain jobs from Nick Saban, Steve Mariucci, Rod Marinelli, Mike Martz, and John Fox by being a complete moron when it comes to your football knowledge. That being said he can eat a dick, but to pretend that he doesn't know football more than most people on average is inaccurate at best.