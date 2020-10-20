Adam Schein: The arrow's pointing up in Miami, with a coach who regularly gets the most out of his roster.

6) Brian Flores' resourcefulness​

Yes, Flores' team beat the Jets. And the Jets are the worst. But don't let that overshadow what is going on with these 3-3 Dolphins.
Miami is playing strong football in every phase. Ryan Fitzpatrick's leading an offense that's averaging a surprising 26.7 points per game (ranking a respectable 14th). Meanwhile, Flores' defense is flying around the field while yielding just 18.8 points per game (the third-lowest figure in the league). The coaches' brilliant stamp is all over this team, just the way the Dolphins compete on a weekly basis. And wait until next offseason, when the Fins have four more premium picks in the first two rounds, thanks to Bill O'Brien's generosity.

The arrow's pointing up in Miami, with a coach who regularly gets the most out of his roster.

https://www.nfl.com/news/titans-buc...ne-most-impressive-nfl-performances-of-week-6
 
Its still a little difficult to get past how they were eviscerated on the ground those first few weeks. I'll need to see that d-line hold its own against the Rams before becoming a believer. But its hard not to like where this team is headed. Flores gets his guys to play every week, the o-line looks competent for the first time in more than a decade, there's talent if not consistency on defense, and a young stud is chompin on the bit along the sidelines waiting for his time to shine.

Above all its just nice to see a franchise with a plan, where you can kinda understand what they're trying to build and how they're trying to build it. Its so much easier to root for a team that has some sense of direction.
 
Ferretsquig said:
Its still a little difficult to get past how they were eviscerated on the ground those first few weeks. I'll need to see that d-line hold its own against the Rams before becoming a believer. But its hard not to like where this team is headed. Flores gets his guys to play every week, the o-line looks competent for the first time in more than a decade, there's talent if not consistency on defense, and a young stud is chompin on the bit along the sidelines waiting for his time to shine.

Above all its just nice to see a franchise with a plan, where you can kinda understand what they're trying to build and how they're trying to build it. Its so much easier to root for a team that has some sense of direction.
really only vs NE, Buffalo eviserated is through the air and I think Jones fixes that. We’ll see, with that being said I think a strong running game could be our bugaboo though.
 
Thanks for your generosity Bill! Things are definitely looking up.
 
Next time we play Buffalo it will be a different story.
 
DolfanISS said:
really only vs NE, Buffalo eviserated is through the air and I think Jones fixes that. We’ll see, with that being said I think a strong running game could be our bugaboo though.
Most teams with a statistically good run defense simply score points on offense and force their opponent to throw the ball. I do think we are weak against a strong rushing attack. Outside of week 1, none of the teams we played really took advantage of that fact because we are scoring too many points and the games are either shootouts or blowouts.
 
Ferretsquig said:
Its still a little difficult to get past how they were eviscerated on the ground those first few weeks. I'll need to see that d-line hold its own against the Rams before becoming a believer. But its hard not to like where this team is headed. Flores gets his guys to play every week, the o-line looks competent for the first time in more than a decade, there's talent if not consistency on defense, and a young stud is chompin on the bit along the sidelines waiting for his time to shine.

Above all its just nice to see a franchise with a plan, where you can kinda understand what they're trying to build and how they're trying to build it. Its so much easier to root for a team that has some sense of direction.
So much here I agree with.

Can we enjoy the process a little bit folks?

So many want to jump ahead, and I get it. But where does that get us?

The first few weeks on defense were disgusting. Let's see if we got some real consistency there going forward. Let's allow the oline to gain some uniformity and continuity just abit longer. The offense is scoring points, growth on so many levels are being made.

Meh. Enjoy the ride.
 
