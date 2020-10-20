Adam Schein: The arrow's pointing up in Miami, with a coach who regularly gets the most out of his roster.

ATL_PHIN_FAN
6) Brian Flores' resourcefulnessYes, Flores' team beat the Jets. And the Jets are the worst. But don't let that overshadow what is going on with these 3-3 Dolphins.
Miami is playing strong football in every phase. Ryan Fitzpatrick's leading an offense that's averaging a surprising 26.7 points per game (ranking a respectable 14th). Meanwhile, Flores' defense is flying around the field while yielding just 18.8 points per game (the third-lowest figure in the league). The coaches' brilliant stamp is all over this team, just the way the Dolphins compete on a weekly basis. And wait until next offseason, when the Fins have four more premium picks in the first two rounds, thanks to Bill O'Brien's generosity.
The arrow's pointing up in Miami, with a coach who regularly gets the most out of his roster.
