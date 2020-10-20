Adam Schein: The arrow's pointing up in Miami, with a coach who regularly gets the most out of his roster.

Its still a little difficult to get past how they were eviscerated on the ground those first few weeks. I'll need to see that d-line hold its own against the Rams before becoming a believer. But its hard not to like where this team is headed. Flores gets his guys to play every week, the o-line looks competent for the first time in more than a decade, there's talent if not consistency on defense, and a young stud is chompin on the bit along the sidelines waiting for his time to shine.



Above all its just nice to see a franchise with a plan, where you can kinda understand what they're trying to build and how they're trying to build it. Its so much easier to root for a team that has some sense of direction.