AFC East QB's

Does anyone here think the Pats may be staying put at QB to gain position in next years draft?

We should have the best QB in the division by mid-year or sooner so right now I would say its :
Bills, Jets Pats and Dolphins ... because Tua hasn't suited up yet ...

By week 8 or sooner I expect it to look like:
Dolphins, Bills, Jets and Pats

Does anyone know the compensation (if any) Brady's leaving gives the Pats?

Just wondering mif next season it will look like:
Dolphins - Tua
Patriots - Lawrence
Bills - Allen
Jets - Darnold


With 4 top drafted/rated QB's in the division will it bring back some of the glory days rivalries when Marino and Kelly were battling for years?
 
I'm picking up what you're laying down with Tua.

One could argue, and I have in a previous thread, Fitz was the best QB in the division last year.

That says a lot in itself.
 
The Patriots will not tank. If the pats suck, the legacy of Bill Bilichick will forever be tarnished. He needs to prove he win without Tom Brady. What better way to do it this year with a 4th round unknown.
 
jc4005 said:
The Patriots will not tank. If the pats suck, the legacy of Bill Bilichick will forever be tarnished. He needs to prove he win without Tom Brady. What better way to do it this year with a 4th round unknown.
Click to expand...
Don't expect a tank job ... but with the right capital .... how many picks will they get from players leaving this season?
 
