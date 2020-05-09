AFC East QB's

mwestberry
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2012
- Messages
- 2,036
- Reaction score
- 4,356
Does anyone here think the Pats may be staying put at QB to gain position in next years draft?
We should have the best QB in the division by mid-year or sooner so right now I would say its :
Bills, Jets Pats and Dolphins ... because Tua hasn't suited up yet ...
By week 8 or sooner I expect it to look like:
Dolphins, Bills, Jets and Pats
Does anyone know the compensation (if any) Brady's leaving gives the Pats?
Just wondering mif next season it will look like:
Dolphins - Tua
Patriots - Lawrence
Bills - Allen
Jets - Darnold
With 4 top drafted/rated QB's in the division will it bring back some of the glory days rivalries when Marino and Kelly were battling for years?
