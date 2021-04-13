After watching more film.... Rank the 3 WRs

After realizing that Pitts's draft stock has gone nuclear and he's likely going to be taken before we get to pick him at #6. I re-watched film on Smith, Chase and Waddle today. I have a few take aways.



1) Smith's 2020 season was amazing..... but if Waddle hadn't gotten hurt, I think things would be a bit different today. Waddle is the most explosive player in this draft, his speed rivals Tyreek Hill, he also has better hands than Hill did comming out of college. In 3 years I wouldn't be surprised if Waddle was the best WR in this class.



2) All 3 of them project to good if not great pros. Chase isn't as fast as Waddle but hes fast enough and makes the game look easy. Hes smooth and has great hands. He looked amazing at his proday and I have no doubt he will be a NFL starter day 1.



3) Smith is a Unicorn. His tape, his stats and his ability to catch anything thrown his way makes him look.... well unbelievable. His last year in college was so good, the expectations for him to come into the NFL right away and contribute on a high level are going to be immense by the fanbase that drafts him....



It reminds me alot of Reggie Bush. Although he had a good NFL career, his size ultimately prevented him from ever living up to his pre-draft hype. Im worried Smith will be very good in the NFL, but will never reach the talent Waddle or Chase will be in the NFL.



I made a poll for everyone to rank the 3 but before voting, I humbly request that you do what i did today and take 15 mins to watch some quick videos on the top 3 WRs in the draft because it's looking ever more likley that we will be getting a WR at #6 and not Pitts..... sadly.