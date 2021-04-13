 After watching more film.... Rank the 3 WRs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

After watching more film.... Rank the 3 WRs

How do you rank the 3 WRs....

  • 1 Chase.... 2 Smith...... 3 Waddle

    Votes: 6 15.0%

  • 1 Chase.... 2 Waddle..... 3 Smith

    Votes: 12 30.0%

  • 1 Smith..... 2 Chase..... 3 Waddle

    Votes: 11 27.5%

  • 1 Smith..... 2 Waddle.... 3 Chase

    Votes: 8 20.0%

  • 1 Waddle.. 2 Chase.... 3 Smith

    Votes: 2 5.0%

  • 1 Waddle.. 2 Smith.... 3 Chase

    Votes: 1 2.5%
  • Total voters
    40
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,155
Reaction score
1,801
Age
36
Location
Kansas
After realizing that Pitts's draft stock has gone nuclear and he's likely going to be taken before we get to pick him at #6. I re-watched film on Smith, Chase and Waddle today. I have a few take aways.

1) Smith's 2020 season was amazing..... but if Waddle hadn't gotten hurt, I think things would be a bit different today. Waddle is the most explosive player in this draft, his speed rivals Tyreek Hill, he also has better hands than Hill did comming out of college. In 3 years I wouldn't be surprised if Waddle was the best WR in this class.

2) All 3 of them project to good if not great pros. Chase isn't as fast as Waddle but hes fast enough and makes the game look easy. Hes smooth and has great hands. He looked amazing at his proday and I have no doubt he will be a NFL starter day 1.

3) Smith is a Unicorn. His tape, his stats and his ability to catch anything thrown his way makes him look.... well unbelievable. His last year in college was so good, the expectations for him to come into the NFL right away and contribute on a high level are going to be immense by the fanbase that drafts him....

It reminds me alot of Reggie Bush. Although he had a good NFL career, his size ultimately prevented him from ever living up to his pre-draft hype. Im worried Smith will be very good in the NFL, but will never reach the talent Waddle or Chase will be in the NFL.

I made a poll for everyone to rank the 3 but before voting, I humbly request that you do what i did today and take 15 mins to watch some quick videos on the top 3 WRs in the draft because it's looking ever more likley that we will be getting a WR at #6 and not Pitts..... sadly.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

InTUAtive
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
13,646
Reaction score
5,175
Location
Calgary Alberta
Not voting because I don’t kno enough about the position but I would like to thank Houston for the opportunity at #6
 
next-year

next-year

MostHated
Joined
Dec 27, 2005
Messages
1,154
Reaction score
197
Age
31
I've flip-flopped from what my opinion was a few months ago. Now I'd prefer Chase to Smith, with that said I would be ecstatic with either. I personally wouldn't be terribly happy with Waddle at 6. I totally agree that he has a rare skillset but I'm just not crazy about taking someone so raw at the position this high.

Also, I know I'm the minority here but I'd be happier with Chase than I would be with Pitts. No doubt Pitts is a tremendous prospect but I feel more comfortable with the production from Chase.
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

NFL'S WINNINGEST TEAM
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
4,485
Reaction score
1,035
Location
SO CAL
I think Smith was the best in college. Chase has the edge in the pros IMO but not by much. I like all 3 enough to be happy
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Club Member
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
3,047
Reaction score
1,885
I like all 3 and they are all pretty close for me. I think Chase is the true #1 dominant WR. I like Waddle's versatility on offense and special teams and of course his game breaking speed. And Smith is just fun to watch, so silky smooth and such good route runner. I want to rank Smith 3rd because of his scrawny arms and legs but I can't bet against Smith because he was just too dominant. I would be thrilled for any and we are guaranteed to get one so that's exciting.
 
A

ANM

Club Member
Joined
Feb 23, 2017
Messages
2,436
Reaction score
3,173
It’s the 4 WRs for me. Bateman is missing from this list.

I’d be shocked if smith is long term elite at his size. He’s maxed out and benefitted from a few years of QB play and offensive make up that he’ll never sniff again.

I root for smith though, and he’s talented as they come. Waddle is electric w/ the ball in his hands but he’s not tyreek in his routes. Not yet at least. The similarities are once the ball is in his hands. Rule of thumb: don’t go chasing tyreek hill. Draft jaylen waddle bc of what his game consists of, don’t try and re-create tyreek hill or expect tyreek hill results. You’ll fail
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
13,991
Reaction score
8,656
I went Smith, Chase and Waddle, but really depends what you are looking for.
 
