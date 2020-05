I was just talking with my son about my favorite non-Dolphin player, and it got me thinking about who and why for other Dolfans. Mine is Barry Sanders by far, and it's because of fantasy football. I stole him in the 13th round in his rookie year and became so obsessed with him, I traded anything I needed to to get him on my team his entire career! Full disclosure; I won the championship once with him and 4 times after he retired!