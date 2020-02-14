Am I the only one that cringes at EVERY single trade up scenario ?

Miami holds all the cards just depends on how they play them, I know I am in the minority in that a trade up wouldn't cost nearly as much as people assume. But if we keep the picks for two years and build up the roster best case we are the Vikings, does anyone fear the Vikings come playoff time? If we use some of the resources and hit a QB (like Tua or Burrow) we could be the Seahawks in two years with a QB who covers a lot of bases and are a good draft and FA period from being considered conference favorites.



Fortune favors the bold, I know if we stay put and get a QB people will likely be okay if he flops because we kept the other capital. Guess it is harder to swallow a possible failure if the organization has to use some of the acquired capital, but again QB rules all a first round of Simmons, Thomas and Baun even if they hit isnt nearly as impactful as a draft of Tua at 2, Jones at 26 (I think a trade up to Washington will cost #5,18 and 70 at most) hitting. Plus even with that trade up you have #2, 26,39,56 and a comp 3 (is James garners that) in the first 2 days. Still PLENTY of ammo to build the roster its not like we would go from 14 picks to 4 with a trade.