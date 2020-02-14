Am I the only one that cringes at EVERY single trade up scenario ?

For the love of god, PLEASE just KEEP your picks and choose the best available player that fits a need. We gave up extremely valuable, young, cheap assets in Fitz and Tunsil to acquire the additional early picks, why would you piss the bed and give them away just to move up two spots?!!! We know Burrow and Chase Young will be two of the top 4 picks. If Tua is taken ahead of us, then so be it. Take Herbert. Take Love. If you aren't in love with either of them then take the best available player and take a QB next year. Draft a QB later in the draft. There are so many freaking options that do not involve giving away valuable picks. We have many holes to plug and our front office worked hard to acquire the draft picks necessary to plug those holes. Now use them. Don't blow through your cap space to fill them. USE YOUR PICKS on young, talented , hungry, prospects dying to prove themselves and willing to be developed. Trading up has never worked in the past for this team (Dion Jordan , Leonte Caroo to name a couple) and it's not going to work now.

Don't let the media and stupid fans and their obsession with certain players alter your decision making. Do your job.

Keep. The. Picks.
 
I have to say, I lean this same way. We had Tunsil fall to us, which at the time was seen as impossible. I absolutely loved our Fitz pick at the time we made it. The draft just tends to fall funny compared to mocks. I prefer keeping draft capital (or even trade downs) and BPA.
 
Nope, because without a QB, you’re dead in the water. All of those shiny picks mean absolutely nothing if you don’t have the most important position settled. When you have a QB, you have the luxury of letting the draft come to you. Miami hasn’t had the luxury in over 20 years.
 
I feel the same way when it comes to giving away high picks. If moving up two spots would cost us a 4th round pick or maybe even a 3rd round pick I'd not mind it but this is one year when at last we have some high picks so it's hard to give those away but at the end of the day, it's not up to anybody here on this site. We'll just have to wait and see what the FO/HC do.
 
I’m torn to tell you to truth. On one hand I would love to get to Tua But moving up in giving up those luxury us pics would really hurt. There’s also the other dimension of his injury to deal with.

If I was tied to the wall my preference would be to pick up Tua at five and not move up and work wonders with our other high picks.

Like I have always said I really wouldn’t want to be GM this year because it’s a 50-50 coin toss whether you could do really good or really bad which I guess is the case almost every year but I think with the amount of picks it’s a little bit more important this year
 
I do cringe with the trade up proposals.... then I remind myself of missing out on players like Drew Brees because we didn't take the chance. I could easily handle 2 # 1's and a second round selection.
 
Miami holds all the cards just depends on how they play them, I know I am in the minority in that a trade up wouldn't cost nearly as much as people assume. But if we keep the picks for two years and build up the roster best case we are the Vikings, does anyone fear the Vikings come playoff time? If we use some of the resources and hit a QB (like Tua or Burrow) we could be the Seahawks in two years with a QB who covers a lot of bases and are a good draft and FA period from being considered conference favorites.

Fortune favors the bold, I know if we stay put and get a QB people will likely be okay if he flops because we kept the other capital. Guess it is harder to swallow a possible failure if the organization has to use some of the acquired capital, but again QB rules all a first round of Simmons, Thomas and Baun even if they hit isnt nearly as impactful as a draft of Tua at 2, Jones at 26 (I think a trade up to Washington will cost #5,18 and 70 at most) hitting. Plus even with that trade up you have #2, 26,39,56 and a comp 3 (is James garners that) in the first 2 days. Still PLENTY of ammo to build the roster its not like we would go from 14 picks to 4 with a trade.
 
Tua's my pick only if he's there at 5. If someone moves up to get him, good for them. I don't want to give away our picks to go get him (only because of his injury history). I'll wait and hope for Lawrence next year or pick another guy later this draft.
 
I'm not against moving up, in theory, depending on the player and situation.

In this case, I don't see that player, nor are we in a situation where a player or two is going to make us a contender.

It's one thing to "miss" on a high pick. Missing while trading away multiple high picks is another thing.

With our picks, and $ for free agents, we are in a position to be set up for sustainable success. We need to be prudent about it.
 
If you are in love with a QB you don’t screw around and hope he falls to you. You go up and get him. I don’t feel the same way about other positions.
 
