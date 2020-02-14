Am I the only one that cringes at EVERY single trade up scenario ?

BeatCrazy2
FanFromBirth
- Joined
- Apr 21, 2003
- Messages
- 577
- Reaction score
- 6
- Age
- 40
- Location
- Toledo ,OH
For the love of god, PLEASE just KEEP your picks and choose the best available player that fits a need. We gave up extremely valuable, young, cheap assets in Fitz and Tunsil to acquire the additional early picks, why would you piss the bed and give them away just to move up two spots?!!! We know Burrow and Chase Young will be two of the top 4 picks. If Tua is taken ahead of us, then so be it. Take Herbert. Take Love. If you aren't in love with either of them then take the best available player and take a QB next year. Draft a QB later in the draft. There are so many freaking options that do not involve giving away valuable picks. We have many holes to plug and our front office worked hard to acquire the draft picks necessary to plug those holes. Now use them. Don't blow through your cap space to fill them. USE YOUR PICKS on young, talented , hungry, prospects dying to prove themselves and willing to be developed. Trading up has never worked in the past for this team (Dion Jordan , Leonte Caroo to name a couple) and it's not going to work now.
Don't let the media and stupid fans and their obsession with certain players alter your decision making. Do your job.
Keep. The. Picks.
Don't let the media and stupid fans and their obsession with certain players alter your decision making. Do your job.
Keep. The. Picks.