Analizing the personalities of the Top 4 QB prospects

Due to the fact weve needed a QB for going on 20 years, I, just like most of you have probably researched the top QBs of each draft going back to the year 2000. What I always find fascinating are the personalities of the QB prospects comming out of college. How does someone's interviews and overall maturity reflect on camera and with the media and how do those attitudes translate to NFL success. From Johnny Manzel's arrogant antics to Andrew Lucks "ah shucks" humble attitude. Then there are guys in the middle who have a quite confidence like Russell Wilson, so how do these 2020 QBs personalites stack up? Let's discuss in this thread.



If you havnt seen the top 4 QBs get interviewed yet, you should go watch some of them because we have a very interesting group.



These are my observations, right or wrong, just my honest first take opinion on the personalities of these QBs. Feel free to make similar posts with your opinions bc like I said I find this topic fascinating.



Tua - Tua has a real maturity about him. He just comes off as a solid guy who you would want in your corner. Hes not arrogant but he just holds a confident aura around him. Hes likable and probably is comfortable in all social settings. He would be a natural leader in the NFL. I could see a future career in Media after his NFL days are over. In my opinion a 10 out of 10 on my weird personality scale for franchise QBs.



Herbert - Very relaxed and cool cat. Not going to get him riled up easily. Comes off as a hard worker who likes to be part of the system and not the face of the franchise. Seems very likable but not very assertive. Might not have the greatest leadership traits, can be kind of passive. Very nice person, kinda quite, not someone you will see out partying with the team on Mondays. Takes his job very very seriously. Leadership qualities 8 out of 10.



Jordan Love - Seems very solid, not too arrogant and has confidence in his abilities. Hes not the guy that's gonna tell you how talented he is, hell let his on field work prove the point. Seems very likable and with his flashy play style, players will love to play with him. Seems a bit surprised hes going to the NFL, comes off like a guy who's "just glad to be here" and might be shy a bit of the big stage. Kinda of a mommas boy. Harder to get a solid read on him as he hasnt had as much press as the other 3. Leadership Qualities 8.5 out of 10.



Joe Burrow -............ I have to say, no QB prospect has reminded me as much of Ryan Leaf as Joe Burrow. The guy comes off very arrogant, hes confident, but the arrogance is the overriding thing you take away from watching him speak. His team will follow him, as long as hes playing well. I could see his attitude rubbing teammates the wrong way during tough stretches of the season. Not the ideal personality for an NFL QB. Self arrogance on the very high level. Might have all the skills but hes more arrogant than Aaron Rodgers is and the kid hasnt taken a snap in the NFL. My weird personality score for Burrow. 5 out of 10 subpar.



What do you guys think of these guys? Did you have different views of them?