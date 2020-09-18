Antonio Callaway: Can he be a piece to the WR puzzle?

mnphinfan

mnphinfan

Feb 19, 2008
3,660
79
Mahtomedi MN

I feel this could be a signing that has huge ramifications down the road. I know Callaway is suspended for 10 weeks but based on his tape from Cleveland, he could be the explosive WR this team needs. What do you feel the chances are he usurps Wilson and Hurns this season as the future #3. IMO he may already be forming a relationship with Tua as more than like they will be running in the same groups in practice. If that relationship forms I have a hard time seeing how Wilson or Hurns get their spot back...out of site, out of mind.
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

Nov 22, 2008
8,990
2,054
Callaway has been out of sight, out of mind for a few years.

I have issues depending on Parker as a #1. I have issues depending on a guy who can't stay off the suspension list. His tape doesn't matter.
 
T

The Ghost

Aug 14, 2005
5,160
5,152
Allentown, Pa
Curious to find out. Not all of our contributors can be first and second round draft picks.

We are going to need to continue to find players through hard work.


I believe most of his 10 game suspension has already been served, 2 more games to go? This offense needs some wheels.
 
Travis34

Travis34

Aug 6, 2008
16,448
6,216
NE, Indiana
I sure hope so. Watching some youtube highlights inspires hope. looks like more of a playmaker than anyone else on the roster
 
NEPA Phin Phan

NEPA Phin Phan

Apr 26, 2011
209
186
The Ghost said:
Curious to find out. Not all of our contributors can be first and second round draft picks.

We are going to need to continue to find players through hard work.


I believe most of his 10 game suspension has already been served, 2 more games to go? This offense needs some wheels.
I linked this in another thread. He hasn’t served any games, was released once suspended last year. According to the article, he had a 10 game suspension reduced to 7.

www.si.com

Former Gators WR Antonio Callaway Signs With Dolphins Practice Squad

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Antonio Callaway receives a second-chance at NFL football, with his hometown team.
www.si.com
 
mnphinfan

mnphinfan

Feb 19, 2008
3,660
79
Mahtomedi MN
DolfanDuBbZ~ said:
Callaway has been out of sight, out of mind for a few years.

I have issues depending on Parker as a #1. I have issues depending on a guy who can't stay off the suspension list. His tape doesn't matter.
Mary Jane isn't on the list anymore.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

Dec 1, 2005
3,528
2,266
Miami
The biggest thing missing in Miami for success is a winning culture... the Heat have a winning culture and while the Dolphins have had a culture of mediocrity for decades now... which seems to have tilted to a losing culture.
 
