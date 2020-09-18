Antonio Callaway: Can he be a piece to the WR puzzle?



I feel this could be a signing that has huge ramifications down the road. I know Callaway is suspended for 10 weeks but based on his tape from Cleveland, he could be the explosive WR this team needs. What do you feel the chances are he usurps Wilson and Hurns this season as the future #3. IMO he may already be forming a relationship with Tua as more than like they will be running in the same groups in practice. If that relationship forms I have a hard time seeing how Wilson or Hurns get their spot back...out of site, out of mind.