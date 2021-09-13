 Any word on the knee injury to Raekwon Davis | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Any word on the knee injury to Raekwon Davis

NYFINest

Yeah I’m really hoping that they just wanted to play it safe with him.

not going to lie, I told my wife it was a season-ender when I saw his knee bent that way on the replay..
At this point, even if it’s a game or two, I’m just excited it doesn’t end up worse than that
 
WesternNYDolfan

Yeah I’m really hoping that they just wanted to play it safe with him.

not going to lie, I told my wife it was a season-ender when I saw his knee bent that way on the replay..
At this point, even if it’s a game or two, I’m just excited it doesn’t end up worse than that
Yea I was amazed he was walking. The fact he was standing on the sideline with his helmet tells me it wasn't serious though. At worse a multi-week sprain at best a week to week situation. Would love to have him back for Vegas those boys can run and we need his presence in the A gaps
 
royalshank

They put a brace on it and he was on the sideline - fortunately I don’t think it was as serious as it looked. We’ll know for sure soon enough.
 
