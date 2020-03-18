Anyone think we wont draft QB high?

Too many question marks with Love, Herbert, and injury issues with Tua. Does anyone think we will not draft a QB high this year, and wait until next year to go for a top QB?



With Fitz and Rosen on roster, maybe they give Rosen another year to prove it. Then, get a guy later on in 5th round to develop just in case.



We could potentially get our LT and RT in the first round this year to build our OL instead.



Now with the addition of Byron Jones, maybe we trade Howard for draft pick next year to get our QB.



Anyone think similar?