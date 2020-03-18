Anyone think we wont draft QB high?

ChrisEAS

ChrisEAS

Too many question marks with Love, Herbert, and injury issues with Tua. Does anyone think we will not draft a QB high this year, and wait until next year to go for a top QB?

With Fitz and Rosen on roster, maybe they give Rosen another year to prove it. Then, get a guy later on in 5th round to develop just in case.

We could potentially get our LT and RT in the first round this year to build our OL instead.

Now with the addition of Byron Jones, maybe we trade Howard for draft pick next year to get our QB.

Anyone think similar?
 
P

PHINANALYST

As much as I believe that WAS is bluffing on TUA, I do believe that someone else will trade up to 3/4 and leave us with Herbert ... ‘MAYBE’ Love ...

Even though Dalton and Newton are still out there .... sure looks like Chargers and Jaguars will look to go QB early ....
 
superphin

superphin

If they really cared about Rosen proving himself they would have kept him on as the starter instead of benching him for a 38 year old journeyman. I fully expect a QB to be drafted. Rosen is gonna have to blow people away in minicamp and pre-season if he wants another legitimate chance.
 
JRYCRL

JRYCRL

Maybe Gailey likes Rosen. You never know. I wouldn’t be mad if QBs go 3 of top 4. That leaves us with Simmons or Okudah or Brown. Take Love 18 or Hurts late 2nd round.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

I've been pro-Eason for some time, and no, I dont think the team agrees... but if they do, I'd say 2a.... I cant see them taking a QB later than this.
 
R

Russ57

In short, NO!

I say we draft QB, LOT, ROT, WR, and RB with our first five picks and in that order.

Then we can get a safety, TE, NT, FB, and punter in later rounds. A TE like O'grady could be there late with all his character concerns and be great value.

We are going to be all in on QB and offense in this draft.
 
Aqua and Orange

Aqua and Orange

I completely agree. Lions pick is going to be the Tua pick. I hope the dolphins just bite the bullet and go up the two spots.
 
