April Draft Thoughts

Lots of threads ... so will combine as many of my thoughts into 1 ....



Needs: #1 WR [don’t have], #1 CB [X while very good is already on creecky knees + and may want more $$$], EDGE (DE/OLB) [not ‘really‘ a NE style thing, more scheme ... but]



Considerations: T [are we good or not], C [same], S [could use upgrade, but not essential], MLB [like the McKinney signing, but is likely short term, and he isn’t a pillar of health either], RB [think we are ‘good enough’ now that we have a short yardage back] ...



Picks: 6, 18, 36, 50, 81 ... so 5x picks in top 100 ...



6: CHASE, PITTS are my 2x primary picks ... not sure either will be there with ATL + CIN picking in front of us ... While SEWELL should be in play for both, neither may go that route ... CB is also in play for ATL ... I prefer CHASE - a true outside threat, which is what we need the most.



For me, if they aren’t there - I would like to trade down as far as DEN - 9 ... and get WADDLE or PARSONS ... WADDLE is versatile, talented and FAST.



18: HORN, OJULARI are my 2x primary picks ... both could be there, particularly OJULARI. BOTH are primary needs [even with IGGY in RD 2 last year ... and OJULARI is perfect for our NE style DEF ... I would also consider trading back a few spaces to ~ 22 and still take OJULARI ...



36: Several ways to go here, but I would NOT take a RB here ... though I do like WILLIAMS ... depending on how things go ... COLLINS, BASHAM, NEWSOME, GRANT and I do like HOLLAND or even a COSMI ...



50: This is the ‘depends’ pick ... meaning ‘depending‘ how the FO feels about C, T, and RB ... since there is a long way to 81 ... so, I DO like HUMPHREY (A LOT) and WILLIAMS [earliest I would go RB] ... you could go MAYFIELD...



This is also why I do NOT want to trade UP from 18 ... and why if it fell right I would trade down from 6 or 18 or even both to get another pick(s) in this area !



81: Again, another it depends on what happens above, but I like ... ST BROWN, RODGERS, GAINWELL, TRYON, MEINERZ, COX ... GAINWELL is an underrated RB in this draft ...