Are any of you concerned about Van Noy going to NE?

I'm concerned about Kyle Van Noy going back to New England this year. He seemed extremely bitter about being cut and I know he'll probably do anything he can to try and make the Dolphins look foolish for doing so, including giving Belichick as much information about our defense as he can. This isn't a nose tackle or defensive end going to a division rival - this is a quarterback of the defense going to a division rival. Coach Flores and Coach Boyer are smart guys and I'm sure they'll change things up so this year's defensive playbook isn't exactly the same as the one Van Noy learned. I just hope it's enough. I have bad memories of us cutting Keith Byars back in 1996 and him giving the New England coaching staff everything he knew about our offense, which was quite a bit.



What do you all think?