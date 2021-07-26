 Are any of you concerned about Van Noy going to NE? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are any of you concerned about Van Noy going to NE?

Do you think Miami's defense will suffer this year as a result of Kyle Van Noy going to New England?

  • Not at all. Van Noy was only in Miami for a year. Our coaching staff will adjust the defense.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Possibly. Van Noy was responsible for a lot of things in the defense and knows it pretty well.

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • Haven't thought about it.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Worries me quite a bit. This could be like giving Belichick the answer sheet to the test.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
I'm concerned about Kyle Van Noy going back to New England this year. He seemed extremely bitter about being cut and I know he'll probably do anything he can to try and make the Dolphins look foolish for doing so, including giving Belichick as much information about our defense as he can. This isn't a nose tackle or defensive end going to a division rival - this is a quarterback of the defense going to a division rival. Coach Flores and Coach Boyer are smart guys and I'm sure they'll change things up so this year's defensive playbook isn't exactly the same as the one Van Noy learned. I just hope it's enough. I have bad memories of us cutting Keith Byars back in 1996 and him giving the New England coaching staff everything he knew about our offense, which was quite a bit.

What do you all think?
 
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
3,167
Reaction score
915
H.P. Lovedrafts said:
I'm not concerned at all!
 
