Are people having any flashbacks from the Cam Cameron head coaching era during this off season search?

Cam Cameron Background prior to us hiring him:

1. Offensive Coordinator to the one of the best offenses in the league for 4 year seasons.
2. In five seasons in college as head coach, he achieved a record of 18-37
3. Was one of the most discussed candidates during the offseason.
4. People here in finheaven were raving for him. (Yes, I been here that long).


Note: Some of the Candidates being considered have zero head coaching experience, and at least Cam did. Not that it means anything, but worth noting.



1643134470278.png
 
Last edited:
AMakados10 said:
Yuuuup. Just waiting for Daboll to NYG and the coaching dominos to start falling.

There’s too many openings.
Daboll has no head coaching experience. I don't know what he is going to do in terms of rebuilding the Giants for example. The giants have too many holes, but Flores getting fired gave the Dolphins a bad Rap for candidates.
 
does it feel like someone is going to go somewhere then all the candidates will start to be scooped up and the dolphins will end up with whoever is left? and they'll say that was their guy all along
 
juniorseau55 said:
Cam Cameron Background prior to us hiring him:

1. Offensive Coordinator to the one of the best offenses in the league for 4 year seasons.
2. In five seasons in college as head coach, he achieved a record of 18-37
3. Was one of the most discussed candidates during the offseason.
4. People here in finheaven were raving for him. (Yes, I been here that long).


Note: Some of the Candidates being considered have zero head coaching experience, and at least Cam did. Not that it means anything, but worth noting.



View attachment 93553
I'm more worried about us drafting another flores all over again
 
Of course. I don't trust anyone in the front office to get it right. Flores seemingly was a leader of men, but it was his pursuit of more power that ultimately caused his demise. They need to keep that from happening over and over.

The fear of Cam Cameron 2.0 is very real.

I don't know what it is about Ross that coaches such as, Philbin, Gase and Flores, thought they were entitled to complete control. Ultimately failing in their attempts of power grabs and shown the door. Miami need not another Cameron situation. But if it does happen and they somehow get the #1 overall pick, It might be just what the team needs, to secure a franchise type QB?
 
Man, what a mistake. I never liked the hire, personally. I'm not a fan of hiring the coordinator with an all-star cast like Cameron (LaDanian Tomlinson, Philip Rivers, Antonio Gates, Vincent Jackson). We did the same crap with Gase.

I know it's hard to find credible candidates, but think we need to keep in mind players on the candidates current roster. Did that coach inherit a great player (i.e. Gase and Manning) or did they help groom a great player (i.e. Draboll/Dorsey and Josh Allen). We also need to keep in mind the track record of the head coaching tree that the candidate came from, which is why I like Eric Bieniemy.

Hiring a coach seems to be one of the biggest craps shoots in the NFL....with the exception of Chris Grier drafting offensive lineman.
 
Tupac Shakur said:
maybe we can offer brian flores his job back if he promises to say please and thank you
No, because that doesn't solve his terrible. clock management, time out management, challenge management, and ability to get good staff to actually work for him.
 
I am Getting vibes more on the Flores hiring than Cameron

We all wanted Kris Richard, and we waited and waited and then hired Flo after the SB hearing he was the plan all along
 
I obviously don't know what's going on behind the scenes. But when Jim Harbaugh and Doug Pederson are out there and rumors are Vance Joseph is in the running, I am concerned.

As with most offseasons, Miami is at a crossroads. The right choice here could be huge for the organization. The Dolphins have some nice pieces, are coming off two consecutive winning seasons etc.

The right coach could help catapult this team into contention.
 
