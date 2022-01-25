Are people having any flashbacks from the Cam Cameron head coaching era during this off season search?

juniorseau55
Cam Cameron Background prior to us hiring him:
1. Offensive Coordinator to the one of the best offenses in the league for 4 year seasons.
2. In five seasons in college as head coach, he achieved a record of 18-37
3. Was one of the most discussed candidates during the offseason.
4. People here in finheaven were raving for him. (Yes, I been here that long).
Note: Some of the Candidates being considered have zero head coaching experience, and at least Cam did. Not that it means anything, but worth noting.
