Are people having any flashbacks from the Cam Cameron head coaching era during this off season search?

Of course. I don't trust anyone in the front office to get it right. Flores seemingly was a leader of men, but it was his pursuit of more power that ultimately caused his demise. They need to keep that from happening over and over.



The fear of Cam Cameron 2.0 is very real.



I don't know what it is about Ross that coaches such as, Philbin, Gase and Flores, thought they were entitled to complete control. Ultimately failing in their attempts of power grabs and shown the door. Miami need not another Cameron situation. But if it does happen and they somehow get the #1 overall pick, It might be just what the team needs, to secure a franchise type QB?