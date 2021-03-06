 Are the days of the true pocket passer numbered? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are the days of the true pocket passer numbered?

So many QB’s coming out of college are athletic which seems a really valued trait these days my question is are true pocket passers going to be a thing of the past?

If we look at some of the top QB’s in the NFL Mahomes, Rodgers, Wilson and young studs like Watson, Allen, Burrow and even our own Tua can run a little, will we see less and less pocket passers in the future?

I know Brady just won the SB but after him who’s the next great pocket passer? Brees is likely done, Rivers has already hung them up and the new QB’s in the draft all look athletic Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Fields with only really Mac Jones a pocket passer who’s predicted to be in the 10-20 range.

Are we seeing a changing of the guard? I used to love watching Peyton Manning and of course in my younger days Dan Marino. Could pocket passers be a dying breed or is it just a phase right now with some good prospects to come such as Slovis?

Would love to hear what you guys think about this?
 
I have stated that college programs can win without the true pocket passing so it isn’t necessary for them to evolve their prospects into pocket passers

That is why imho teams can find athletic tall one read QBs who take a lot of contact each and every draft but what percentage sign their second contract with the team that drafts them??
 
IMO it's just tougher to be a limited to the pocket. I don't think it's impossible, but you're ability from the pocket has to be really good. You have more leeway if you can also move the chains with your feet. Now I still believe you have to be effective from the pocket to have long term success, but the NFL has gotten better at utilizing running QBs. Teams can be successful with running QBs who are only "good enough" from the pocket. This is what we've seen with Lamar Jackson.
 
Good question to ponder during the slow part of the offseason. A debate that has neen ongoing for awhile now.

My take is being able to improvise off script is a valuable added asset, but the pocket passer is still king until it's definitively prove otherwise.

Not going to comment on guys that have yet to play an NFL snap. What's the point?

All the top guys you mentioned are "pocket passers" first by design. Their other attributes are icing on the cake. They can all stand in the pocket and deliver the rock on time.

Look at a couple other guys as examples. Murray and Jackson come to mind. Yes, Jackson had an MVP season, and does amazing things with his phenomenal athletic ability. Yes Murray was ROY, and also pulls off some jaw dropping, WOW plays.

Niether will get their team over the hump, IMO, unless they become better at pre/post reads and execute from the pocket.

A top caliber defense can stop one or two guys. Five or six executing a sound offensive scheme, in unison at a high level, not so much.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
13,004
Reaction score
7,398
So many talented, multidimensional quarterbacks now, who can excel in the pocket or use their athletic abilities to extend plays.

That's what every team is looking for and it certainly makes the game more exciting.

I think there will still be a few pocket passers in the league, but that's definitely not the norm anymore.
 
