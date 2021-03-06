Are the days of the true pocket passer numbered?

So many QB’s coming out of college are athletic which seems a really valued trait these days my question is are true pocket passers going to be a thing of the past?



If we look at some of the top QB’s in the NFL Mahomes, Rodgers, Wilson and young studs like Watson, Allen, Burrow and even our own Tua can run a little, will we see less and less pocket passers in the future?



I know Brady just won the SB but after him who’s the next great pocket passer? Brees is likely done, Rivers has already hung them up and the new QB’s in the draft all look athletic Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Fields with only really Mac Jones a pocket passer who’s predicted to be in the 10-20 range.



Are we seeing a changing of the guard? I used to love watching Peyton Manning and of course in my younger days Dan Marino. Could pocket passers be a dying breed or is it just a phase right now with some good prospects to come such as Slovis?



Would love to hear what you guys think about this?