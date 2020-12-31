Are the Dolphins Beating Buffalo on Sunday?

I'm watching these Knuckleheads on ESPN and they all unanimously have the Dolphins as the odd team out with the Bills on a Super Bowl Run (Losing in the AFC Championship to the Chiefs) and the other three teams, Cleveland, Baltimore and Indy all winning with the Fins obviously losing this Sunday. I know that these "professionals" are often wrong but I'm getting more and more nervous listening to them as the game gets closer and closer.......Do you have faith that the Dolphins have the talent to overcome the odds to win in Buffalo??? Look at it objectively.....