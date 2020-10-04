Are We Too In Love With Myles Gaskin?

Sirspud

I think we were all surprised when we came out of the gate riding Gaskin harder than our other two backs. Clearly the coaching staff saw something in camp and thought he confirmed that on the field week one. A quarter of the season though, I'm wondering if our staff isn't a little too in love with him.

He's done well. He hasn't made bad plays. He's made some good ones. He makes a guy miss from time to time. He's got decent speed. After what we went through last year, seeing a guy with 4 YPC is nice. I rarely feel like he's leaving clear yards on the field.

He's not a problem. But I don't know if I look at him and really see an NFL starter either. I see he does a number of things well enough, but I don't know if there is anything he's great at, except possibly catching out of the backfield (which in and of itself is usually a backup RB role). I've seen Breida get a lot more run elsewhere. I KNOW there are things that he is elite at because I've seen it happen. Up until Mostert two weeks ago I believe Breida was clocked the fastest in the league. He's got top caliber speed and home run vision. And he's not like some guys like Drake, who look for big plays to a fault and ignore 4 yards that are there looking for 20 and losing two. He still runs north/south.

Are we being too cute in trying to make Gaskins a found guy? I know that Flores is big on playing the guys he thinks deserves to play, but is he making the right decision by not utilizing a guy who has been about as productive per touch, despite less consistent touches, and also has a track record? Is Gaskins JAG, albeit one that executes?

(please note that I'm aware RB is far, far down our list of problems. I just thought it would be fun to discuss).
 
EasyRider
The offensive line hasn’t gelled yet as far as punishing run blocking so it’s hard to say. To me though I don’t think he’s special or the one. He’s a nice piece but I see him more as the second RB on the team. But the jury is out at this point.
 
TKAllDay
I’m as much of a Myles fan as the next guy. He will get what is blocked but he is just an average guy. He has no homerun potential. Fire up Breida and maybe bring Myles back in for relief and / or some passing downs, but this experiment is over. We need a strong run game.
 
ANMoore

He’s a good, smart player but how well the offensive line is playing is helping his stock a lot.
 
TKAllDay
Also wanted to add Myles has the “ dolphins uncovered him and he goes to pats and become household name “ potential
 
ANUFan

Wow, we're just going down the roster today...

We've had a Howard and now Gaskin thread....

When does the Gesicki sucks again thread start?
 
Sirspud

ANUFan said:
Wow, we're just going down the roster today...

We've had a Howard and now Gaskin thread....

When does the Gesicki sucks again thread start?
It's having a scholarly discussion. I realize that Gaskins being on the field isn't directly preventing us from winning. Your concerns were literally addressed in the OP if you took the time to read it, so thanks for letting everyone know you didn't.
 
Good_Dylan

Its very hard to judge the RB when you have a QB that spreads no fear more than about 15 yds downfield. Think about it that...if the defense can constantly pin its ears back the RB is in a fight for his life to gain 2 yds.
Fins need a downfield threat and until they have that then expect any back to look less than stellar
 
Feverdream

I think Gaskin will be a very nice 1B back next year. Next year's starter will be drafted in the upcoming draft. Limiting his touches will benefit his explosiveness and make him a better weapon; he isn't a bell cow back.
 
ANUFan

Sirspud said:
It's having a scholarly discussion. I realize that Gaskins being on the field isn't directly preventing us from winning. Your concerns were literally addressed in the OP if you took the time to read it, so thanks for letting everyone know you didn't.
Stop making needless threads so we can actually move onto more schorlary and productive conversations.
 
Nawledge

we need a legit every down back, we cant keep viewing the position as dime a dozen and throwing scrubs or washed up vets back there
 
Ferretsquig

I get the impression that hes playing because hes shown hes the best back on this team. Howard has shown nothing and while I can see why fans would want to see Breida getting more touches he seems very much a boom/bust type.

Gaskins is the modern day RB. Capable of running out of a spread formation, running a route and catching with his hands. Him being in the backfield doesn't telegraph the play and hes a reliable secondary target. I think Tua is going to love having him around.
 
