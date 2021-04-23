Are we trading with Denver? it's possible

Danny
this seems more likely, but i saw that Paton interview and he said he has not had any discussions about Broncos trading up.
Speaking Thursday, Broncos GM George Paton revealed he had spoken with Dolphins GM Chris Grier on Wednesday.We will try not to overstate this — it isn't exactly uncommon for GMs to be speaking this time of year — but Paton's admission comes amidst reports the Dolphins would like to trade back down from No. 6, while it would make sense for the quarterback-needy Broncos to move up from No. 9. Paton and Grier also worked together for six years in Miami, so they have a longtime relationship. This is one trade with a real chance of happening between now and next Thursday's first round.
All these trade and move talks are talking points. GM's talk all the time doesn't mean anything until it happens.I would caution any more moves, sometime being greedy for picks to take the last remaining of the top dogs seems like a bad idea. I would hope they really like one or two players and just take them, stop playing around.
The draft needs to come and go real quick to ease these threads then we can get back into threads about how Grier sucks, Tua is a bust and the Fins in general suck.Seriously Danny? With all of the mods on here merging topics into existing threads and you start this one when there is already one on here about Denver which you commented on yesterday.
You really should move this to the one that is already talking about the Denver talks with the Dolphins. Otherwise, the hypocrisy on here is ridiculous.
Yea, talk is aplenty but Grier does seem to like to move...I'm behind him just hope we don't sacrifice a potential big playmaker for a bevy of picks to land a tier 2 guy.All these trade and move talks are talking points. GM's talk all the time doesn't mean anything until it happens.
I agree, get our playmaker at #6.
Yea... another trade down for Miami simply isnt happening until they are on the clock at #6. The trade doesnt necessarily have to hinge on 3 put of those 4 still being available though. I could see Miami being down for a Jeudy and #9 for #6 trade for instance...Well, so many things can happen but it starts with SF taking Jones imo......also, in order for us to move back to 9 I'd think at least 3 of Pitts/Chase/Smith/Waddle would have to still be on the board. That way if we move back to 9 you know that at worst, one of those guys would still be there for us.