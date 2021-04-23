Are we trading with Denver? it's possible

Speaking Thursday, Broncos GM George Paton revealed he had spoken with Dolphins GM Chris Grier on Wednesday.​ We will try not to overstate this — it isn't exactly uncommon for GMs to be speaking this time of year — but Paton's admission comes amidst reports the Dolphins would like to trade back down from No. 6, while it would make sense for the quarterback-needy Broncos to move up from No. 9. Paton and Grier also worked together for six years in Miami, so they have a longtime relationship. This is one trade with a real chance of happening between now and next Thursday's first round.