Arm strength is NOT how far you can throw it

I routinely see people on all forums (and this one is no exception) think that arm strength is how far a QB can throw the football down the field.



That is not correct. Its velocity.



For example, I've seen Chad Pennington complete a 60 yard pass (in the air) and he was one of the weaker arms in recent NFL history for a starter. Pennington's problem was velocity.



Here is the true formula for arm strength: How far a QB can throw the ball, when taking into consideration VELOCITY of the ball.



Pennington could throw it 60 yards, but there was no speed/zip with the ball. So it took a long time to get there and the ball kinda hung in the air. So what Pennington did was only throw long when he knew he had a good chance of completing it (meaning, the WR had steps on the DB, so the ball taking longer to get there wouldn't matter). Youll notice on many (notice I didnt say "all) of Tua's deep throws, he has a wide open guy or the guy has many steps on the DB. I think Tua is only throwing long in certain situations where you knows he can make it work - thus his small sample size.



This video below is the best comparison I could find of what i'm talking about. UNFORTUNATELY, it uses Josh Allen as one of the examples. I wish it used a different QB, like Rodgers, because people will think I purposefully picked it because of Allen, but I did NOT. It's just a really well done comparison showing how VELOCITY is what mattes with arm strength. Not distance. Not "deep throws".





PS, dont flame me. I think this is a fair discussion.