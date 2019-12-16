As it stands right now, who would you like to see Miami draft Rounds 1-3

My updated DolfanMike draft (based on where it appears we may be drafting, who I think will be gone, and who I suspect will be taken) *note - If we pick 2nd OR if Bengals (QB Burrow) and Giants (OT Thomas to protect QB Jones) if we select 3rd
1a: DE Chase Young
1b. SS/OLB Isaiah Simmons
1c. Center Creed Humphrey
2a. Best OT Available - Alex Leatherwood / Calvin Throckmorton / Other (I'm way behind looking at Offensive Tackles)
2b. RB JK Dobbins
3a. RB NaJee Harris
3b. Compensatory: BPA if we receive another third rounder.
 
QB, then desperately seeking Offensive Tackles, then pass rushers and O-line in general. Also a RB.
 
The next time I sit down to do an actual mock draft, I am going to go into it with the premise that Flores LOVES Rosen and try to figure out what a defensive minded coach would do there.

I'm not saying that I'm convinced of that, because I am NOT... it is just an exercise of 'what if?'.

I think it'll look something like this.

1. Chase Young.
1. K'Lavon Chaisson
1. Austin Jackson
2. Prince Tega Wanogho
2. Hamsah Nasirilideen
3. Eno Benjamin or Chuba Hubbard.
 
If we end up picking #2 or #3 with the Redskins in front, CY. If we pick #3 after the Giants, Andrew Thomas. If we pick #4-#7, Tua. The positional value of the DT and CB picks makes me skip Brown and Okudah but if we trade down and Tua's gone, those two are good.

I want a RE/ROLB and LT picked in the first. The other first can either be traded, Tua or Biadasz.

My dream come true would be picking #2 after the Skins and stealing CY.

1a Chase Young
1b Austin Jackson
1c Tyler Biadasz
2a Xavier McKinney
2b JK Dobbins
3 Sheheim Carter
 
DOLFANMIKE said:
My updated DolfanMike draft (based on where it appears we may be drafting, who I think will be gone, and who I suspect will be taken) *note - If we pick 2nd OR if Bengals (QB Burrow) and Giants (OT Thomas to protect QB Jones) if we select 3rd
1a: DE Chase Young
1b. SS/OLB Isaiah Simmons
1c. Center Creed Humphrey
2a. Best OT Available - Alex Leatherwood / Calvin Throckmorton / Other (I'm way behind looking at Offensive Tackles)
2b. RB JK Dobbins
3a. RB NaJee Harris
3b. Compensatory: BPA if we receive another third rounder.
You based your mock on the Giants taking Thomas instead of Young?
 
1a - Tua Tagovailoa (Assuming health checks out)
1b - Isiah Simmons/K'lavon Chaisson
1c - Tyler Biadasz/Creed Humphries
2a - Josh Jones/Austin Jackson
2b - CJ Henderson/Trevon Diggs
3 - AJ Dillon/JK Dobbins

This would make me happy.
 
Hopefully Simmons would be there that late in the 1st. I don’t like the taking RB back to back rounds. There’s a few good RBs that should be available later rounds. Can use that second or third round pick on a DB.
 
Finfan83nj said:
Hopefully Simmons would be there that late in the 1st. I don’t like the taking RB back to back rounds. There’s a few good RBs that should be available later rounds. Can use that second or third round pick on a DB.
I disagree we need a RB and not some used up FA but a stud. This draft is loaded and I would love to take a shot on Swift or Taylor at the top of the 2nd.
1-Tua/Herber
1B- DE
1C - OL
2 - RB
 
"FitzMagic" said:
I disagree we need a RB and not some used up FA but a stud. This draft is loaded and I would love to take a shot on Swift or Taylor at the top of the 2nd.
1-Tua/Herber
1B- DE
1C - OL
2 - RB
Yeah he had 2 studs .. back to back rounds. I’m saying there are good RBs available in later rounds, don’t have to spend a 2nd and 3rd. Take dobbins or Harris, and one later, like Kylin Hill, or Vaughn.
 
I will be surprised if Miami uses all 3 1st rounders.

I could see them trading(up or down)both of the later picks if not moving their own pick as well.
 
I've played around with some of the draft simulators and while they are fun, some are unrealistic, I expect mine is as well, but hard to judge who will fall where.

1(a) Tua - I look at this as a blessing because with winning would have put us out of the running to grab him, with doubt around him and his injury, he should fall nicely in our laps at 4. He would have easily been the top pick and the draft and the best player, the Dolphins are one of the few teams at the top that can take this chance because of all the draft capital they have.

1(b) Terrell Lewis - I wanted Brian Burns last draft and we still a dynamic player on the edge that can rush and play up as needed. A nice fit in Miami's positionless defense and a freat athlete. Falls down the boards due to missing some time with injuries. I would prefer to take him in round 2, but I just don't see him sliding out of round 1.

1(c) Tyler Biadesz - Center is quickly becoming one of the most important position on the o-line and having someone who is stout at the point of attackw ho can call the defense would be a massive upgrade for the phins.

2(a) Josh Jones - I really doubt this happens as I believe he will end up at a 1st round tackle, but a guy can dream.

2(b) Cam Akers - RB is a needed upgrade and Akers offers more then most. Played in a pretty bad situation at FSU, he is a premier pass protector, a very good runner, catches well out of the backfield, runs with power (loves to finish) but can also break one long with excellent speed)

3 KJ Hamler - Explosive slot player to give Tua more weapons to work with.
 
