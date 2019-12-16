As it stands right now, who would you like to see Miami draft Rounds 1-3

I've played around with some of the draft simulators and while they are fun, some are unrealistic, I expect mine is as well, but hard to judge who will fall where.



1(a) Tua - I look at this as a blessing because with winning would have put us out of the running to grab him, with doubt around him and his injury, he should fall nicely in our laps at 4. He would have easily been the top pick and the draft and the best player, the Dolphins are one of the few teams at the top that can take this chance because of all the draft capital they have.



1(b) Terrell Lewis - I wanted Brian Burns last draft and we still a dynamic player on the edge that can rush and play up as needed. A nice fit in Miami's positionless defense and a freat athlete. Falls down the boards due to missing some time with injuries. I would prefer to take him in round 2, but I just don't see him sliding out of round 1.



1(c) Tyler Biadesz - Center is quickly becoming one of the most important position on the o-line and having someone who is stout at the point of attackw ho can call the defense would be a massive upgrade for the phins.



2(a) Josh Jones - I really doubt this happens as I believe he will end up at a 1st round tackle, but a guy can dream.



2(b) Cam Akers - RB is a needed upgrade and Akers offers more then most. Played in a pretty bad situation at FSU, he is a premier pass protector, a very good runner, catches well out of the backfield, runs with power (loves to finish) but can also break one long with excellent speed)



3 KJ Hamler - Explosive slot player to give Tua more weapons to work with.