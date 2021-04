Miami Dolphins 2020 Snap Counts | Pro-Football-Reference.com Miami Dolphins 2020 Snap Counts

Last year, AVG's snap count percentage was just over 46%.KVN's percentage was 78.4%So, yes... AVG's totals should go up, but maybe not as much as some think. If he remains healthy, shooting for a 75% play rate might be the target. Remember... all pass rushers rotate in and out to stay fresh.