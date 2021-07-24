 Benardrick McKinney restructure | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Benardrick McKinney restructure

I’m seeing some unofficial “sources” saying McKinney has restructured his contract. Anyone heard/seen anything substantial?

ACF0C137-7740-438A-A2DF-0E5A4620BEC6.jpeg
 
I checked the Miami Dolphin web page and there was nothing about McKinney restructuring his contract. They did post about todays signing and the players they released but nothing about McKinney.

Hopefully he will restructure his contract but you are the only individual who seems to have read that information so far.
 
Yeah that’s why I put sources in quotation marks, it’s an Instagram account without any connections as far as I know. A McKinney restructure would make sense though
 
