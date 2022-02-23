 Best set of 2 receiving options this off-season. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best set of 2 receiving options this off-season.

Pick your best combo of 1 FA and 1 draft receiver this off-season.

  • Godwin

    Votes: 8 36.4%

  • Adams

    Votes: 5 22.7%

  • Robinson

    Votes: 3 13.6%

  • Smith-Shuster

    Votes: 1 4.5%

  • Gesicki

    Votes: 4 18.2%

  • Garrett-draft

    Votes: 1 4.5%

  • Olave-draft

    Votes: 9 40.9%

  • Jameson-draft

    Votes: 4 18.2%

  • Bell-draft

    Votes: 6 27.3%

  • Dotson-draft

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    22
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
19,378
Reaction score
12,475
Location
NE, Indiana
datruth55 said:
Don't have the guy I want in free agency. Christian Kirk.
Click to expand...
I like the thought of him too. If we could get Kirk, another smaller fast guy, maybe we could pair him with like a David bell. I’d be stoked to see our top wr’s be Waddle, Bell, Kirk, and then Parker, Bowden, maybe Hollins. I like that grouping

Or if we go after DJ Chark, another option I like, since he is big and fast we could draft another quick guy- like Dotson
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
1,095
Reaction score
1,878
Location
Louisville, Ky
Robinson and Olave for me. Robinson off a down year could be a nice value and Olave is one of the better route runner in the class I believe.
 
F

Finsup4ever

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 19, 2020
Messages
922
Reaction score
1,297
Age
46
Location
28601
Free Agent - Adams

Day 1 Draft - Treylon Burks
Day 2 Draft - John Metchie
Day 3 Draft - Dontario Drummond
Not all 3, just options depending which part of draft we talking.

Trade - DJ Moore
 
Delvin

Delvin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 17, 2021
Messages
2,861
Reaction score
3,384
Location
Phoenix
I wouldn't spend the money needed on a top WR. Get Berrios and Burks (if he drops).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom