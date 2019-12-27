Bill Belichick Comments On Dolphins' Improvements Since Week 2

New England Head Coach Bill Belichick certainly has noticed the Dolphins’ improvement since that Week 2 matchup.“Well, it’s definitely been an impressive team to watch,” he said this week. “They’ve been very competitive. They’ve won four of their last eight games and have been in a lot of close games in addition to that. So, I think you can see a lot of confidence there, a lot of improvement in the overall understanding and execution of what they’re trying to do in all three phases of the game.“They’ve got a lot of tough, hard-nosed, competitive players that compete hard for 60 minutes. I think you definitely see that on film and see that that’s the type of performance they’re looking for and that’s what they’re getting. It’s served them well. They’ve improved every week.“I think you can definitely see the high-quality of a number of their players, and overall, collectively, a much more efficient team than what we saw earlier in the year.”