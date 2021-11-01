 Bills Classless Again | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills Classless Again

SF Dolphin Fan

One thing I surprisingly haven't seen mentioned is how classless the Bills organization has become.

Leading 20-11, is there any other team that would go for a touchdown with roughly a minute remaining? The game was decided. Simply take the knee and the win.

This is the same Buffalo team that ran up the score in last year's season finale against the Dolphins.

At least the Marv Levy Bills were a classy team. The current version is not.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
One thing I surprisingly haven't seen mentioned is how classless the Bills organization has become.

Leading 20-11, is there any other team that would go for a touchdown with roughly a minute remaining? The game was decided. Simply take the knee and the win.

This is the same Buffalo team that ran up the score in last year's season finale against the Dolphins.

At least the Marv Levy Bills were a classy team. The current version is not.
Allen and McDermott are loathsome individuals, the NFL loves them right now hope soon this goes sideways for them and they are shown up for what they are.
 
This isn’t Pee Wee football. The Dolphins haven’t won a game since week 1 and they’re a doormat team. If they don’t want to get scored on, they can man up and play and stop them. Ultimately they don’t care. The fans do for some reason. Don’t be mad at the Bills. Be mad at the Dolphins for not beating this team since 2018.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
One thing I surprisingly haven't seen mentioned is how classless the Bills organization has become.

Leading 20-11, is there any other team that would go for a touchdown with roughly a minute remaining? The game was decided. Simply take the knee and the win.

This is the same Buffalo team that ran up the score in last year's season finale against the Dolphins.

At least the Marv Levy Bills were a classy team. The current version is not.
I don't think they could have killed the whole clock. Didn't the 2 minute warning come before a 2nd down play? If they had faced a 4th down and not able to kill the entire clock, would you have rather they kicked a FG? Should they just turn it over on downs on purpose and let the dolphins run a play or two? All they did was roll the QB out and we couldn't stop them. This is a league of professionals, not college ball. There is no running up the score on people collecting checks.
 
Schleprock said:
I can't wait until Josh Allen gets knocked the F out.

He doesn't just do this against Miami. He's a grade A douchebag.

He's far from a Mahomes, Brady or Brees in that depot.
Stop bitching. They kicked our *** and we deserved it. This is a mans game, you score as many points as you can until the very end. Didnt you ever play sports??? Never understood why adult males cry about this stuff
 
EasyRider said:
And if we did what they did today you’d be doing cartwheels. Come off it dude
Not at all. There was no need to run a play there, and compound it with a 2 point try . That's just needless. Now if we did the same thing next time we play them, yes I would be doing cartwheels because it would be Karma, but we've not to my knowledge done anything to deserve that disrespect other than being their damn whipping boys.
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
If you don't like it, stop it. There is no classy or classless on the scoreboard.
BS. There is, mahomes and Brees never went around jawing, talking sh1t, making gestures, laughing at people. Big difference between not being a sore loser and someone being a c0cky douche
 
Geordie said:
Not at all. There was no need to run a play there, and compound it with a 2 point try . That's just needless. Now if we did the same thing next time we play them, yes I would be doing cartwheels because it would be Karma, but we've not to my knowledge done anything to deserve that disrespect other than being their damn whipping boys.
Bullshit. It’s a men’s game and you go for the throat until the end. Don’t like it? then don’t watch it. I only wish my team was in the position to run up a score.
 
