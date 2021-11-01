Bills Classless Again

SF Dolphin Fan said: One thing I surprisingly haven't seen mentioned is how classless the Bills organization has become.



Leading 20-11, is there any other team that would go for a touchdown with roughly a minute remaining? The game was decided. Simply take the knee and the win.



This is the same Buffalo team that ran up the score in last year's season finale against the Dolphins.



At least the Marv Levy Bills were a classy team. The current version is not. Click to expand...

I don't think they could have killed the whole clock. Didn't the 2 minute warning come before a 2nd down play? If they had faced a 4th down and not able to kill the entire clock, would you have rather they kicked a FG? Should they just turn it over on downs on purpose and let the dolphins run a play or two? All they did was roll the QB out and we couldn't stop them. This is a league of professionals, not college ball. There is no running up the score on people collecting checks.