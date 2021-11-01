Bills Classless Again

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 16,130
- Reaction score
- 12,188
One thing I surprisingly haven't seen mentioned is how classless the Bills organization has become.
Leading 20-11, is there any other team that would go for a touchdown with roughly a minute remaining? The game was decided. Simply take the knee and the win.
This is the same Buffalo team that ran up the score in last year's season finale against the Dolphins.
At least the Marv Levy Bills were a classy team. The current version is not.
Leading 20-11, is there any other team that would go for a touchdown with roughly a minute remaining? The game was decided. Simply take the knee and the win.
This is the same Buffalo team that ran up the score in last year's season finale against the Dolphins.
At least the Marv Levy Bills were a classy team. The current version is not.