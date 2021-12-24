Bills without Gabriel Davis. As well

Would anyone be surprised if New England won? I think they will.Bills better ****ing win. Stupid *** underachieving team. Neither are huge losses IMO. Diggs, Knox, and Sanders can get it done if Allen can get his head out of his ***. Establish the run early and go from there. The real issue is the defense. They are a shell of themselves since losing White, which is understandable.
Could go either way for sure.
I would be. I have Bills 100% winning this one.
Even without two of their best wideouts? Bb will take diggs away. Buffalo can’t run.I would be. I have Bills 100% winning this one.
They are favorites because it's in NE. And they have lost a slew of games at home this year. And I'll say it again, Mac Jones sucks and the only thing that keeps them in games is defense. When playing from behind, they lose.Pats should pull it out. They are the favorites and I expect them to win. If buffalo wins its an upset. We are not going to playoffs. Ir sucks
Beasley seems to make big plays when the jills need them. I guess teams focus on removing Diggs on those plays.Bills better ****ing win. Stupid *** underachieving team. Neither are huge losses IMO. Diggs, Knox, and Sanders can get it done if Allen can get his head out of his ***. Establish the run early and go from there. The real issue is the defense. They are not the same since losing White, which is understandable.
I guess that would be better for Miami.I would be. I have Bills 100% winning this one.
Looks like only Beasley and Davis out for COVID, no injuries for the rest of their corps.What’s the status of pats wideouts?
Pats have one wideout with a concussion and and another on covid.Looks like only Beasley and Davis out for COVID, no injuries for the rest of their corps.