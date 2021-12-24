 Bills without Gabriel Davis. As well | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills without Gabriel Davis. As well

Beasley and Davis both out against pats for anyone that cares. I know some don’t.
 
Bills better ****ing win. Stupid *** underachieving team. Neither are huge losses IMO. Diggs, Knox, and Sanders can get it done if Allen can get his head out of his ***. Establish the run early and go from there. The real issue is the defense. They are not the same since losing White, which is understandable.
 
foozool13 said:
Bills better ****ing win. Stupid *** underachieving team. Neither are huge losses IMO. Diggs, Knox, and Sanders can get it done if Allen can get his head out of his ***. Establish the run early and go from there. The real issue is the defense. They are a shell of themselves since losing White, which is understandable.
Would anyone be surprised if New England won? I think they will.
 
Much better conditions than last game...

I say Buffalo by 7.
 
Pats should pull it out. They are the favorites and I expect them to win. If buffalo wins its an upset. We are not going to playoffs. Ir sucks
 
E30M3 said:
I would be. I have Bills 100% winning this one.
Even without two of their best wideouts? Bb will take diggs away. Buffalo can’t run.

How do you see bills winning?
 
bane said:
Pats should pull it out. They are the favorites and I expect them to win. If buffalo wins its an upset. We are not going to playoffs. Ir sucks
They are favorites because it's in NE. And they have lost a slew of games at home this year. And I'll say it again, Mac Jones sucks and the only thing that keeps them in games is defense. When playing from behind, they lose.
 
foozool13 said:
Bills better ****ing win. Stupid *** underachieving team. Neither are huge losses IMO. Diggs, Knox, and Sanders can get it done if Allen can get his head out of his ***. Establish the run early and go from there. The real issue is the defense. They are not the same since losing White, which is understandable.
Beasley seems to make big plays when the jills need them. I guess teams focus on removing Diggs on those plays.
 
E30M3 said:
Looks like only Beasley and Davis out for COVID, no injuries for the rest of their corps.
Pats have one wideout with a concussion and and another on covid.


Bills will be without two starting lineman as well.
 
