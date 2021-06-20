 Black Jerseys | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Black Jerseys

What do you guys think of a black jersey alternative? Doesn't have to be exactly this, but I think our colors against a black base would be fire.

1624233461415.png
 
Will never happen. We won’t switch our main jersey’s for these and the popularity of our throwbacks means we likely won’t be scrapping them for these either.
 
Tiger said:
Will never happen. We won’t switch our main jersey’s for these and the popularity of our throwbacks means we likely won’t be scrapping them for these either.
Click to expand...
Do you like them? Color rush game maybe? If they still have that.
 
I think you could defintely make a cool alternate jersey with black, but it would have to be worn for a prime time night game only
 
The throwback base jersey you’ve got there would look good in any color. I like it, and it would be even better with the old logo. It’s just like the canes all black, which you also put in any color and it would look awesome since they went with the throwback style jersey full time.
 
Travis34 said:
Yeah the one you posted is okay but I think there could be something else
Click to expand...
I think would keep the sleeves all black to start. But the Aqua (teal, whatever) and Orange looks awesome against a black background.
 
Black is not a team color. I don't like it when my Canes do it and I wouldn't like it with the Dolphins either. Just my opinion.
 
