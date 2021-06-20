Black Jerseys

What do you guys think of a black jersey alternative? Doesn't have to be exactly this, but I think our colors against a black base would be fire.
Do you like them? Color rush game maybe? If they still have that.Will never happen. We won’t switch our main jersey’s for these and the popularity of our throwbacks means we likely won’t be scrapping them for these either.
Definitely better than this though.It's a no for me dawg
Randy Jackson
Yep. I think it would look awesome.I think you could defintely make a cool alternate jersey with black, but it would have to be worn for a prime time night game only
Yeah the one you posted is okay but I think there could be something elseYep. I think it would look awesome.
I think would keep the sleeves all black to start. But the Aqua (teal, whatever) and Orange looks awesome against a black background.Yeah the one you posted is okay but I think there could be something else