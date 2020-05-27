Brett Kollmann - Tua Tagovailoa is a system QB

I don't have a huge issue with the System QB take, my issue is he labeled Joe Burrow as a mixture of Russell Wilson and Pat Mahomes even though his play was below average until Joe Brady got there, and also has limitations with his arm strength. Just because Burrow is much more mobile than Tua doesn't make him an elite prospect and Tua not. I also disagree with the idea that the other Qbs in the AFC east being more talented than him.