Brett Kollmann - Tua Tagovailoa is a system QB

H

hoops

Tua time!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
64,004
Reaction score
14,603
Location
richmond va
Not sure what’s wrong with that take. Seems to stress the arm limitation a little more than I think is warranted considering rpo and west coast concepts.

I hope tua hasn’t lost anything off his maneuverability in the pocket. Foot work from what I’ve seen looks to be tbere but needs to carry over the twitch
 
J

Jerrysanders

Starter
Joined
Oct 28, 2015
Messages
3,649
Reaction score
1,775
Brett said nothing I haven't already said on this forum already ( Brees Comp,arm limitations,needs to be in the right system). Hopefully Gailey can optimize his skillset.
 
Pandarilla

Pandarilla

Starter
Joined
Apr 24, 2017
Messages
2,061
Reaction score
2,160
He bases the label primarily on not having a cannon, then inexplicably shows his deep ball accuracy is super high.

Much less the fact he's thrived in three different systems and seems to be a transcendent talent. Like Brees and Manning, which he also calls system QB's.

Kollman's voice is legendary on youtube...he always illustrates his points, and speaks in a very confident yet measured tone. The problem is when he's wrong, he still stays in the same infallible tone.

I'd pay money to hear Brett Kollman return a whopper to Burger King...
 
J

Jerrysanders

Starter
Joined
Oct 28, 2015
Messages
3,649
Reaction score
1,775
I don't have a huge issue with the System QB take, my issue is he labeled Joe Burrow as a mixture of Russell Wilson and Pat Mahomes even though his play was below average until Joe Brady got there, and also has limitations with his arm strength. Just because Burrow is much more mobile than Tua doesn't make him an elite prospect and Tua not. I also disagree with the idea that the other Qbs in the AFC east being more talented than him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom