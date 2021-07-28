Dolph N.Fan
Brian Flores believes "there's a way" to work things out with Xavien Howard - ProFootballTalk
Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard wants a trade, but head coach Brian Flores doesn’t think it’s impossible for the two sides to find a way to continue working together. Howard issued a statement on Tuesday he reported to training camp to avoid being fined and that the Dolphins have “refused...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
IDK if Flores is just trying to keep the situation from hemorrhaging more, but I don't see how Howard comes back to play for Miami after that statement yesterday. That statement burned what was left of a crumbling bridge imo.