 Brian Flores believes “there’s a way” to work things out with Xavien Howard | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brian Flores believes “there’s a way” to work things out with Xavien Howard

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Brian Flores believes "there's a way" to work things out with Xavien Howard - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard wants a trade, but head coach Brian Flores doesn’t think it’s impossible for the two sides to find a way to continue working together. Howard issued a statement on Tuesday he reported to training camp to avoid being fined and that the Dolphins have “refused...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

IDK if Flores is just trying to keep the situation from hemorrhaging more, but I don't see how Howard comes back to play for Miami after that statement yesterday. That statement burned what was left of a crumbling bridge imo.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Money talks if they pay him he’ll be fine and happy. If they don’t pay him they’ll be fine as they control the entire situation as Howard is under contract for 4 years.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

MARINO1384 said:
Money talks if they pay him he’ll be fine and happy. If they don’t pay him they’ll be fine as they control the entire situation as Howard is under contract for 4 years.
Click to expand...
I mean yeah they can pay him, but how will the locker room be? Disrupted? How will Jones feel with his name being aired out there like that for his contract?
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

andyahs said:
Until next year when he wants more money cause he didn't understand what he signed.
Click to expand...
Either way he can talk all he wants, he has no choice but to show up and play well. Not showing up loses him money. Showing up and playing poorly means he could get cut and risks losing out on his current contract and has to sign for even less money with another team.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

MARINO1384 said:
Either way he can talk all he wants, he has no choice but to show up and play well. Not showing up loses him money. Showing up and playing poorly means he could get cut and risks losing out on his current contract and has to sign for even less money with another team.
Click to expand...
His contract is guaranteed this year. So you are okay with cutting him, paying him and not getting any return?
 
A

Austin Tatious

Flores being positive and expressing open mindedness is smart at multiple levels. Either he loves X and the willingness to have dialogue is sincere or, if he gets dealt, the Dolphins are trying to build up value by not sounding desperate.

If offers are along the lines of a second and an average player, no way would I deal him.

My prediction is they work something out with X.

One side benefit here. The microscope on X distracts the shiny-object-media from over-analyzing Tua’s every toss.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
this is why the "super easy cap friendly resolutions" X mentioned in his statement struck me as BS.

if all their proposals were so generous and team friendly, and would have left him feeling warm, loved, valued and respected, the team would have done one of them already.

doesn't make sense to just ignore all kinds of thoughtful solutions if you want to work things out with a player.
 
