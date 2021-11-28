Brian Flores will be back next year - He's earned it

Hopefully, Flores will come back next year with a full stomach of humble pie.



He's going to do the following: Hire the best guys on the planet to fix the OL coaching and bring in an unquestionably innovative OC.



COMMIT TO TUA. That is the most important factor to Flores and his redemption tour. After we fail to sneak in at 10-7 come out and say Tua is our QB next year and we are going to build this team around him. End the debate. End the speculation. Let Watson go to Carolina or some other team that really has a QB problem. We don't.



Align with Grier and spend whatever money you need to shore up the OL.





Flores is proving to adapt, to keep her team together despite the entire world counting us out. He made many mistakes this off-season and year but he can redeem himself. And have no doubt that he will.



Let's ****ing go!!!