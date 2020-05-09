Broncos vs Dolphins 1999

Going down the YouTube rabbit hole. Damn, Marino had such a quick release. Yeah. I know. We've heard that many times. It's still amazing to see it.

Who remembers this game?

They even dubbed the radio call. Ahh good times. I used to turn the TV down and listen to Zimfer & Mandich instead.

 
Good Post! How can I forget Jimmy Johnson infamous signature clap. As for Dan his release was insane. Also I wanted to talk about Tony Martin this dude is fast as hell!!! Go to the 4:40 mark he got some burners
 
