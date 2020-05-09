Broncos vs Dolphins 1999

finomenal
Going down the YouTube rabbit hole. Damn, Marino had such a quick release. Yeah. I know. We've heard that many times. It's still amazing to see it.
Who remembers this game?
They even dubbed the radio call. Ahh good times. I used to turn the TV down and listen to Zimfer & Mandich instead.
