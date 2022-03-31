 Bruce Arians to Retire (head to the front office) Todd Bowles New HC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bruce Arians to Retire (head to the front office) Todd Bowles New HC

Oh no no no no no.

I want interviews. None of this handing sh1t over. And I want them with people of all skin color/social status.

I mean, Brian Flores and his lawyers would surely agree, amirite?
 
Schleprock said:
Oh no no no no no.

I want interviews. None of this handing sh1t over. And I want them with people of all skin color/social status.

I mean, Brian Flores and his lawyers would surely agree, amirite?
A woman should be interviewed
 
Joe Dolfan said:
Well, at least he's inheriting a SB roster. He should definitely do better than he did as the coach of the jests.
For sure, hard to say no to any HC opportunity especially as a minority but damn that’s a bad franchise.
 
Schleprock said:
Oh no no no no no.

I want interviews. None of this handing sh1t over. And I want them with people of all skin color/social status.

I mean, Brian Flores and his lawyers would surely agree, amirite?
I think you missing the point of that whole process… but i get it, BFLO.
 
Schleprock said:
Oh no no no no no.

I want interviews. None of this handing sh1t over. And I want them with people of all skin color/social status.

I mean, Brian Flores and his lawyers would surely agree, amirite?
Why don't they have to interview? Because they hired a black guy?
 
