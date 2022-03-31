Bruce Arians to Retire (head to the front office) Todd Bowles New HC

circumstances
The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Dolphins related because of Todd Bowles!
Well, at least he's inheriting a SB roster. He should definitely do better than he did as the coach of the jests.Glad for Todd Bowles.
A woman should be interviewedOh no no no no no.
I want interviews. None of this handing sh1t over. And I want them with people of all skin color/social status.
I mean, Brian Flores and his lawyers would surely agree, amirite?
